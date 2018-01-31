7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February

The Montgolfiade Balloon Festival. Photo: Tegernseer Tal Tourismus GmbH/Stefan Schiefer/DPA

From dancing dragons to masked fools, we’ve found the best array of events to keep you busy in February.

1. Chinese New Year

Though Chinese New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, it’s celebrated in countries the world over - including Germany.

2018 marks the Year of the Dog and officially kicks off on February 16th. But those of you who plan on visiting the nation's capital the first weekend of the month might be happy to know that celebrations start a bit earlier.

From February 1st to 3rd, dragon dances and musical performances will take place in the heart of Berlin at Potsdamer Platz. Don’t miss the fireworks display as it’s on for one night only - February 1st.

At the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, on February 20th a Chinese New Year concert will be held in the evening featuring the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra. This might be your only chance throughout the year to immerse yourself in China's rich, musical tradition in the Hanseatic city.

2. Montgolfiade Balloon Festival

For an enchanting sight, head down to the Bavarian Alps to catch the last few days of the Montgolfiade Balloon Festival at Tegern Lake, which began on 26th January and ends on 4th February.

In the 18th edition of the annual event, around 20 hot-air balloons in unusual shapes and colours take off daily against a backdrop of mountains and blue waters.

The "highlight of the festival,” as it states on the event's website, will take place when the hot-air balloons "shine reddish in the evening sky” and create a glowing atmosphere - to take place in the evening on 3rd February.

An array of culinary delights and also an entertainment programme for children will round off the winter event.

3. Fastnacht

For those who want to celebrate carnival differently than the ones involving parades, floats and revellers in silly costumes that take place in Cologne, Düsseldorf and other western cities in February, you might want to consider making your way to the Swabian region in Bavaria.

Here, you’ll find a more medieval, serious carnival tradition across the Black Forest region beginning on February 8th and lasting over two weeks. The town of Rottweil is particularly well known for an event which attracts up to 20,000 visitors each year - the Narrensprung (Fools’ Leap).

The Narrensprung in Rottweil, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: DPA

During the Fools’ Leap, which is scheduled in Rottweil on February 12th and 13th, thousands of people - many of them wearing hand-carved wooden masks - take to the streets in a bastion of spectacle.

4. Berlinale

Tired of blasé Hollywood films? Look no further. Berlinale, one of the world’s most notable film festivals, is coming soon to Germany's biggest city.

Our posters are finally hitting the streets of Berlin from today & you can bring our furry friend to your own four walls as well!

Choose your favourite one from our webshop: https://t.co/04poDbn2PG pic.twitter.com/75aUWLqud3 — Berlinale (@berlinale) January 22, 2018

Running from the 15th to the 25th of February, the festival celebrates its 68th edition this year. As always, on offer are movies ranging from independent and art house productions to some international premieres with A-list casts (‘Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot’ is a particular highlight).

Last year, the international film festival saw almost half a million theatre visits and welcomed over 17,000 guests from 127 countries.

