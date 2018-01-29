Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Woman dies after crash with police car in central Berlin

29 January 2018
Woman dies after crash with police car in central Berlin
Photo: Berlin fire services
29 January 2018
An as yet unidentified woman died of her injuries on Monday after a police car collided with her vehicle in Berlin Mitte.

The collision happened on Grunerstraße as the woman tried to change lanes, according to police.

Police believe that the woman was trying to park in the central avenue of the street and failed to notice an approaching police vehicle, which was travelling at high speed with its siren on.

The police vehicle, which was travelling to the scene of a robbery in Potsdamer Platz, rammed into the driver’s side of her car at high speed.

A medic attempted to save the woman’s life at the scene of the accident, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Two police officers were also slightly injured in the collision and are said to have suffered a severe trauma due to the consequences of the crash.

It is still unclear how fast the police vehicle was driving, but a data recorded inside the vehicle will be able to give exact information on this when it has been analyzed. An independent analyst has been called in to evaluate the data.

The worst accident involving a police car took place not far from the scene of Monday’s crash. In 1993 a police car hit two children on the Schlossbrücke, killing them both, according to Tagesspiegel.

In 2005 a police vehicle drove through a red light with its siren on and hit a motorbike that was travelling across the junction. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

Tagesspiegel reports that there have previously been complaints that police drive too fast through the capital city.

