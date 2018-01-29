Woman dies after crash with police car in central Berlin

Photo: Berlin fire services

An as yet unidentified woman died of her injuries on Monday after a police car collided with her vehicle in Berlin Mitte.

The collision happened on Grunerstraße as the woman tried to change lanes, according to police.

Police believe that the woman was trying to park in the central avenue of the street and failed to notice an approaching police vehicle, which was travelling at high speed with its siren on.

The police vehicle, which was travelling to the scene of a robbery in Potsdamer Platz, rammed into the driver’s side of her car at high speed.

A medic attempted to save the woman’s life at the scene of the accident, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Schwerer #Verkehrsunfall zwischen einem Funkwagen der @polizeiberlin und einem PKW in #Mitte. Eine Person kam dabei ums Leben, 2 verletzte Polizeibeamte und ein Passant wurden in ein Krankenhaus transportiert. @Berliner_Fw stellt zudem den Brandschutz sicher. pic.twitter.com/1a3iNHDChH — Berliner Feuerwehr (@Berliner_Fw) January 29, 2018

Two police officers were also slightly injured in the collision and are said to have suffered a severe trauma due to the consequences of the crash.

It is still unclear how fast the police vehicle was driving, but a data recorded inside the vehicle will be able to give exact information on this when it has been analyzed. An independent analyst has been called in to evaluate the data.

The worst accident involving a police car took place not far from the scene of Monday’s crash. In 1993 a police car hit two children on the Schlossbrücke, killing them both, according to Tagesspiegel.

In 2005 a police vehicle drove through a red light with its siren on and hit a motorbike that was travelling across the junction. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

Tagesspiegel reports that there have previously been complaints that police drive too fast through the capital city.