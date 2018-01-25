Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Oktoberfest waiter had €6,500 of earnings stolen after falling asleep in S-Bahn

25 January 2018
munich oktoberfest theft crime

Oktoberfest waiter had €6,500 of earnings stolen after falling asleep in S-Bahn
Photo: DPA
25 January 2018
Munich police on Thursday released CCTV images of a man they say stole a large amount of cash from an Oktoberfest waiter’s bag as he slept on a train home after a night of partying.

When the 25-year-old waiter finished his night’s work at the Munich beer festival, he met friends and went out dancing until well into the morning, police report.

All the while the young man was carrying around €6,500 in cash in his wallet. Shortly before nine in the morning, he got into an S8 train at the central station heading towards Herrsching. Unable to keep his eyes open any longer, he fell asleep on his seat.

A few stops later, the as-yet unidentified suspected thief entered the carriage and sat down opposite the slumbering waiter. He waited until the train had driven out of town and the other passengers had left the carriage. Then he sat down next to the waiter and stuck his hand into his bag several times, each time bringing out another wad of cash.

When the waiter woke up he realized that all his money was missing.

Waiters at Oktoberfest are reputed to earn upwards of ten thousand euros within a little over two weeks. While the pay is good, the work is notoriously strenuous, requiring physical and mental fortitude.

Police ask anyone with information about the man in the photo to contact them on 089/515550-111

munich oktoberfest theft crime
