Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ex-Chancellor Schröder to tie the knot for fifth time

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 January 2018
09:30 CET+01:00
chancellorschrödermarriagesouth korea

Share this article

Ex-Chancellor Schröder to tie the knot for fifth time
Kim So-Yeon and Gerhard Schröder with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in September. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 January 2018
09:30 CET+01:00
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder will marry a South Korean translator 26 years his junior after his fourth marriage fell apart, he said on Thursday.

The 73-year-old former German leader - whose colourful private life and multiple marriages earned him the nickname "Audi man", a reference to the German carmaker's four-ring symbol - said that he would wed Kim So-Yeon this year.

"I've already met her family," he told a press conference in Seoul where the smiling couple stood arm-in-arm in front of the cameras.

"The wedding will probably be held in the fall and the exact venue and timing will be decided later."

Kim, 47, is a Seoul representative of the Economic Development Agency of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and has worked as a Korean translator for Schröder.

Their relationship emerged last September when Doris Schröder Kopf, Schröder's fourth wife, said in the process of divorcing him that Kim had played a part in the breakup.

Schröder insisted Thursday that Kim had nothing to do with the breakup but said he would spend the rest of his life travelling back and forth between Germany and the South.

"I have tremendous interest in South Korea's history, culture and arts and... would like to have more opportunities to learn more about South Koreans and the country's heritage," he said.

Social Democrat Schröder served as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and instituted labour market and welfare reforms which angered the Left of his party.

chancellorschrödermarriagesouth korea
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Ex-Chancellor Schröder brokered activist's release from jail in Turkey

Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child in Germany

From robots to role play: study reveals German attitudes to sex

Germany celebrates first gay marriages

'No stag parties allowed': Bavarian bars crack down on wild partiers

Here's how to marry a German as an expat

10 things you need to know before a German wedding

EU veteran Schulz to lay out plan to take on Merkel
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Local historian discovers forgotten 80-metre section of Berlin Wall in woods

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world

Why Berlin remains the Bitcoin capital of Europe in 2018
Advertisement

Berlin to push ahead with plan to give Alexanderplatz an American makeover

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Leading member of far-right AfD in Brandenburg converts to Islam
  2. Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world
  3. Local historian discovers forgotten 80-metre section of Berlin Wall in woods
  4. Why Berlin remains the Bitcoin capital of Europe in 2018
  5. Teenager arrested over murder of classmate at school in western Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/01
Rules of the road for cyclists
25/01
How to bring cash from India to Germany?
25/01
Berlin ranks among top global cities
25/01
Unemployment benefits for non-EU citizen
25/01
Sending passport to the US consulate Frankfurt
25/01
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
View all notices
Advertisement