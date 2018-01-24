Truck driver goes on wild rampage through northern Bavaria

Illustrative photo: DPA

A truck driver injured five people and damaged several vehicles as he tried to escape from police in northern Bavaria on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, the police HQ in Middle Franconia were alerted to the fact that a truck had caused an accident on the A79 autobahn and was swerving along the road as it fled the scene, Focus reports.

When a police patrol intercepted the vehicle and attempted to force it to stop, the driver stubbornly drove on. As he tried to escape he forced another truck off the road in the Lichtenfels district.

By the time he reached the town of Coburg several police cars were on his tail and managed to force him to turn down a dead end road.

But the chase proved to be far from over. The 38-year-old truck driver reversed his cargo into the police vehicles, some of which still had officers inside, and seriously damaged the vehicles.

Once he had forced his way out, he continued his getaway along a state road, still swerving dangerously as he drove. At one point he seems to have deliberately driven into a car that had come to a stop on the opposite lane, lightly injuring the driver.

By this stage he had reached the village of Weitramsdorf, where he crashed into a barrier and damaged his lights. Undeterred, he drove onto the wrong side of another main road, careening into oncoming traffic without his headlights on.

At this stage a police helicopter intercepted the truck and was able to blind the truck driver with its searchlight, forcing him to come to a stop. Police officers who had driven up to the vehicle immediately entered the cab from the passenger’s side and arrested the driver.

The 38-year-old from Schleswig-Holstein was found to be under the influence of drugs.