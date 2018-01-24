Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Truck driver goes on wild rampage through northern Bavaria

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 January 2018
11:45 CET+01:00
trucksautobahnpolicegetawaybavaria

Share this article

Truck driver goes on wild rampage through northern Bavaria
Illustrative photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 January 2018
11:45 CET+01:00
A truck driver injured five people and damaged several vehicles as he tried to escape from police in northern Bavaria on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, the police HQ in Middle Franconia were alerted to the fact that a truck had caused an accident on the A79 autobahn and was swerving along the road as it fled the scene, Focus reports.

When a police patrol intercepted the vehicle and attempted to force it to stop, the driver stubbornly drove on. As he tried to escape he forced another truck off the road in the Lichtenfels district.

By the time he reached the town of Coburg several police cars were on his tail and managed to force him to turn down a dead end road.

But the chase proved to be far from over. The 38-year-old truck driver reversed his cargo into the police vehicles, some of which still had officers inside, and seriously damaged the vehicles.

Once he had forced his way out, he continued his getaway along a state road, still swerving dangerously as he drove. At one point he seems to have deliberately driven into a car that had come to a stop on the opposite lane, lightly injuring the driver.

By this stage he had reached the village of Weitramsdorf, where he crashed into a barrier and damaged his lights. Undeterred, he drove onto the wrong side of another main road, careening into oncoming traffic without his headlights on.

At this stage a police helicopter intercepted the truck and was able to blind the truck driver with its searchlight, forcing him to come to a stop. Police officers who had driven up to the vehicle immediately entered the cab from the passenger’s side and arrested the driver.

The 38-year-old from Schleswig-Holstein was found to be under the influence of drugs.

trucksautobahnpolicegetawaybavaria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Wanted man caught by cops after urinating outside police station

1 cent döner: police calm crowds after kebab shop opens with very generous offer

Secret mobile phone surveillance by German authorities on the rise: report

Hamburg named German state with most congested motorways

Tensions still high: renewed conflicts in Cottbus between locals and foreigners

Elite German anti-terror unit to grow by third and move to Berlin

Firefighters called to emergency room to free woman’s fingers from blender

Kurdish footballer shot at while driving down autobahn near Aachen
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world

Why Berlin remains the Bitcoin capital of Europe in 2018

Berlin to push ahead with plan to give Alexanderplatz an American makeover
Advertisement

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship

In cold and claustrophobic 1980's West Berlin, you paid a high price for freedom
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Leading member of far-right AfD in Brandenburg converts to Islam
  2. Berlin to push ahead with plan to give Alexanderplatz an American makeover
  3. Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world
  4. Why Berlin remains the Bitcoin capital of Europe in 2018
  5. Local historian discovers forgotten 80-metre section of Berlin Wall in woods
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/01
Sending passport to the US consulate Frankfurt
25/01
Berlin ranks among top global cities
25/01
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
25/01
Websites for online trading of stocks and shares
24/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
24/01
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
View all notices
Advertisement