Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Trial starts of Afghan accused of killing woman for converting to Christianity

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 January 2018
14:30 CET+01:00
trialmurderislamchristianityafghanistan

Share this article

Trial starts of Afghan accused of killing woman for converting to Christianity
The unnamed defendant in court on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 January 2018
14:30 CET+01:00
An Afghan asylum seeker went on trial in southern Germany on Tuesday accused of stabbing to death a compatriot mother-of-four because he was furious she had converted to Christianity.

Prosecutors charge that the 30-year-old, who was not named by authorities, murdered the woman in front of two of her children because she had turned her back on the Islamic faith.

The Muslim man allegedly used a 20-centimetre bladed knife to slash and stab the Afghan woman 16 times outside a supermarket in the southern city of Prien on Chiemsee lake on April 29th last year.

The case came at a time when the German public is torn over a mass influx of more than one million refugees and migrants since 2015, many from conflict-torn Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The 38-year-old woman had earlier asked the man whether he wanted to convert too, a request that was "irreconcilable with his Muslim faith," prosecutors told the court in the city of Traunstein.

Two of the woman's children, aged five and 11, watched as the man allegedly killed their mother. Her two other children are adults.

Passers-by tried to stop the attacker by hurling a shopping trolley at him.

After his arrest, the man claimed he had acted out of frustration about his looming deportation as a rejected asylum seeker.

He was initially held in a psychiatric ward for about three months and then transferred to standard pre-trial detention.

The court has scheduled four days of hearings.

Homicide carries a life term under German law, although convicts are usually released after 15 years.

trialmurderislamchristianityafghanistan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Teenager arrested over murder of classmate at school in western Germany

'Worst serial killer in post-war German history' charged with 97 more murders

Autobahn closed after man tries to kill wife during journey

Man who sold gun to Munich mass murderer given seven years’ jail

Salafist scene in Berlin has tripled in size in six years: report

Trial starts over collapse of Cologne city archive that killed two

Man pleads guilty to deadly 'Islamist' knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Berlin to push ahead with plan to give Alexanderplatz an American makeover

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship

In cold and claustrophobic 1980's West Berlin, you paid a high price for freedom

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
  2. Iraq condemns German woman to death for belonging to Isis
  3. Berlin to push ahead with plan to give Alexanderplatz an American makeover
  4. Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
  5. Tensions still high: renewed conflicts in Cottbus between locals and foreigners
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/01
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
23/01
Bavarian is the most favoured accent in Germany
23/01
Living in Unterschleissheim
23/01
German VAT when invoicing clients in the U.S.
23/01
Fun things to do outside of Stuttgart
23/01
What have you learned today?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement