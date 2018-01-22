Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Worst serial killer in post-war German history' charged with 97 more murders

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
15:18 CET+01:00
crimetrialmurder

Share this article

'Worst serial killer in post-war German history' charged with 97 more murders
Niels Högel. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
15:18 CET+01:00
A German male nurse serving a life term for killing six hospital patients with lethal drugs out of "boredom" will face trial for another 97 murders, prosecutors said Monday.

The third trial of Niels Högel, 41, accused of being the worst serial killer in German post-war history, is expected to start later this year, a court spokesman in the northern city of Oldenburg told AFP. 

Högel has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and, when successful, shine as a saviour before his medical peers and superiors.

In a case police have called "unique in the history of the German republic," he earlier testified that at times he acted out of "boredom", feeling euphoric when he managed to bring a patient back to life. 

He was found guilty of six killings in two earlier trials, but investigators have pushed on with toxicology tests on hundreds more exhumed bodies.

On Monday, Oldenburg prosecutors said they had charged him with 97 additional murders on top of the six he has been convicted of, while saying toxicology tests did not find conclusive proof in three more cases.

Of the newly discovered cases, 62 patients died in the Delmenhorst hospital near the northern city of Bremen and 35 in a clinic in Oldenburg.

The revelations date back to 2005, when a female nurse witnessed Högel trying to inject a patient at the Delmenhorst hospital. The patient survived and Högel was arrested.

In 2008, he was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail for several cases of attempted murder.

Amid the media publicity, a woman then contacted police, voicing suspicion that her deceased mother had also fallen victim to the killer nurse.

Högel meanwhile told fellow inmates and then a psychiatrist that he had committed scores more killings.

He was jailed for life in 2015, but at the time it was clear he had murdered many more patients, with investigators admitting they may never know the true number as some remains had been cremated.

Separate investigations are looking at the clinics in Delmenhorst and Oldenburg and whether superiors there had cause to suspect foul play in the high number of patient deaths.

crimetrialmurder
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Autobahn closed after man tries to kill wife during journey

Man who sold gun to Munich mass murderer given seven years’ jail

Trial starts over collapse of Cologne city archive that killed two

Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack

Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him

Man pleads guilty to deadly 'Islamist' knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'

HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship

In cold and claustrophobic 1980's West Berlin, you paid a high price for freedom
Advertisement

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  2. 8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
  3. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
  4. Iraq condemns German woman to death for belonging to Isis
  5. Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
22/01
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
22/01
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
22/01
Net Salary Calculation
22/01
Munich babysitters available
22/01
Waiting for a ticket after being caught speeding
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement