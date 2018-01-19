Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man who sold gun to Munich mass murderer given seven years’ jail

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 January 2018
14:31 CET+01:00
crimemunichtrial

Share this article

Man who sold gun to Munich mass murderer given seven years’ jail
Philipp K. in court in Munich. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 January 2018
14:31 CET+01:00
A German court jailed a man for seven years Friday for supplying a pistol to a teenager who killed nine people in a 2016 rampage at a Munich shopping centre.

The court found Philipp Körber, 33, guilty of nine charges of manslaughter as well as bodily harm and illegal weapons dealing.

At seven years, the sentence comes close to the term called for by prosecutors, who said Körber shared German-Iranian killer David Ali Sonboly's extreme far-right views, knew of his plans and bore a share of responsibility for his crimes.

Victims' relatives had called for an even harsher sentence for aiding and abetting murder.

"The accused is guilty of deliberate illegal arms trading, in concurrence with manslaughter and bodily harm," judge Frank Zimmer said.

"He is undoubtedly a right-wing radical... a convinced adherent of the Führer of the Third Reich" Adolf Hitler and a "can certainly be described as a racist," he added.

Police arrested Körber in August 2016 after tracking him down online and luring him into a fake weapons deal.

Körber and Sonboly met via the so-called Darknet - hidden internet sites often used for criminal dealings that can only be accessed using encryption technology.

He sold the 18-year-old a pistol and ammunition, which the younger man used in July 2016 to kill nine people and wound five before turning the gun on himself.

Almost all of Sonboly's victims had a migrant background, and he struck on the fifth anniversary of a massacre by Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik.

Both he and Körber used the Nazi greeting "Heil Hitler", and investigators found the dictator's manifesto Mein Kampf on Körber's computer.

But police said Sonboly wanted revenge for years of bullying rather than political goals, targeting people similar to his tormentors.

Körber's defence acknowledged the arms dealer had broken weapons laws, but insisted he did not know what the buyer planned.

It also underlined the accused's full confession.

"I never wanted this. I am unbelievably sorry about what happened," Körber told the court early Friday.

Sonboly's killing spree came four days after a 17-year-old Afghan refugee seriously injured five in an axe attack on a train.

In the same week a suicide bomber wounded a dozen people.

The spate of violence spread disquiet in Germany, where some feared an increased risk of terror attacks after the arrival of more than a million migrants and refugees in 2015-16, many of them from war-torn parts of the Middle East.

crimemunichtrial
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Trial starts over collapse of Cologne city archive that killed two

Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack

Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him

How gay and lesbian couples are still facing obstacles in parenting rights

Man pleads guilty to deadly 'Islamist' knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'

HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary

Number of train passengers travelling between Berlin and Munich doubles
Advertisement

Recent highlights

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial
Advertisement

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Long-distance trains cancelled across Germany until further notice due to hurricane
  2. It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany
  3. Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack
  4. Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar
  5. Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
20/01
German Inheritance Laws
19/01
Cross-country skiing in/near Munich (Langlaufen)
19/01
Songs that make you cry
19/01
Reclaiming tax on repairs to listed buildings
19/01
Foreign income from dividends
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement