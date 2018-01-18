Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Jews seek to heal wounds of past with first ever Karneval float

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2018
16:56 CET+01:00
carnivaldüsseldorfjudaismanti-semitismnazis

Share this article

Jews seek to heal wounds of past with first ever Karneval float
The Heinrich Heine float. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2018
16:56 CET+01:00
Even before the Nazis' rise to power, Jews were banned from taking part in Cologne Karneval. This year a Jewish organization wants to overcome the past by building a float for the Düsseldorf procession.

For decades the cities of the Rhine, foremost among them Cologne and Düsseldorf, liked to claim that their famous Karneval processions were a hotbed of anti-Nazi satire during the 1930s.

Only more recently has documentary evidence shown that the Nazis in fact used the Karneval to spread their anti-Semitic worldview by building floats depicting age-old anti-Semitic stereotypes. Many carnival associations were also taken over by the Nazis during the 1930s.

Most uncomfortably for Cologne, anti-Semitism was in fact prevalent at their carnival parade long before the Nazis came to power. Cologne Karneval association banned Jews from taking part as early as 1923, just a year after the first Jewish carnival club had been established.

This year, the Jewish community in Düsseldorf hopes to heal old wounds - and fight modern day anti-Semitism - by entering the first ever Jewish float into the city’s famous Rosenmontag parade on February 12th.

The float, which cost €35,000 to build, will depict the 19th century poet Heinrich Heine, who was born in Düsseldorf. An inscription on the side notes that “we are celebrating the greatest Jewish son of our city.”

“We live in a time in which anti-Semitism is becoming acceptable again - where it has gone from being confined to the far left and right to slowly entering the mainstream,” said Michael Szentei-Heise, head of the Jewish community in Düsseldorf. “We’re a part of Düsseldorf society - we belong here and anti-Semitism has no place here.”

Just as synagogues and other Jewish buildings are almost always guarded in Germany, the float will also have “special security arrangements,” Szentei-Heise said. But he added that these would not be outwardly visible on the float.

In Cologne, there are also signs of a mini Jewish renaissance in carnival participation. This year a Jewish group has been founded to participate in the city's Karneval, which attracts millions of visitors from across the globe.

But Szentei-Heise admits that the reactions in the Jewish community have been “very diverse.” While the Jewish community in Krefeld donated money for building the float, other communities in the region showed little understanding for the project.

For Szentei-Heise, the float is ultimately an attempt to address serious issues with a bit of humour.

“You can complain and moan all day about what you read in the papers - but you can also drive a float through the Karneval,” he says.

carnivaldüsseldorfjudaismanti-semitismnazis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germany vows to fight local and 'imported' anti-Semitism

How Germany deals with activist movements against Israel

Fine dropped for pensioner caught 'illegally' resting at Düsseldorf bus stop

Will new fair Art Düsseldorf compete with largest German art fair in Cologne?

The tricky process of returning Nazi-looted art

Anti-Jewish sculpture in Wittenberg splits opinion on 500th anniversary of Reformation

96-year-old charged with complicity in murders at Nazi death camp

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
Advertisement

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Long-distance trains cancelled across Germany until further notice due to hurricane
  2. Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket
  3. Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack
  4. Migrant arrivals in Germany decreased sharply in 2017
  5. Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
18/01
Health insurance with a 450 euro minijob
18/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
18/01
German VAT when invoicing clients in the U.S.
18/01
TT Big Band
18/01
Dental care under AOK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement