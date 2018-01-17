Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlin court rules AfD politician can be called a Holocaust denier

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 January 2018
12:46 CET+01:00
lawcourtholocaustafdholocaust denial

Share this article

Berlin court rules AfD politician can be called a Holocaust denier
Wolfgang Gedeon. Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 January 2018
12:46 CET+01:00
On Tuesday judges in a regional court in the capital ruled that Wolfgang Gedeon, an Alternative for Germany politician, may be described as a Holocaust denier.

After Gedeon had initially filed a complaint involving president of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, judges in the Berlin court rejected it.

Schuster had accused Gedeon in a media report early last year of denying the genocide of the Jews by the Nazis, referring to books written by the AfD politician.

But 70-year-old Gedeon, a member of the state parliament in Baden-Württemberg, rejected the accusation.

The court justified its decision by stating that Gedeon had questioned individual aspects of the Holocaust, such as the number of victims and the classification as crimes against humanity in contrast to war crimes. 

It is a crime to deny the Holocaust in a dozen European countries, including Germany and Austria.

Gedeon had filed a lawsuit against Schuster because he considered the term 'Holocaust denier' to be an unjustified accusation. "The verdict is surprising," the 70-year-old said afterwards, accusing the court of giving "special treatment" to Schuster. He said that he would wait for their written explanation of the verdict before considering an appeal.

Schuster on the other hand welcomed the court’s ruling “in times when aggressive anti-Semitism is gaining a stronger foothold in Germany."

Gedeon had described the Holocaust in a book published in 2012 as “certain infamous actions,” and called Holocaust deniers dissidents.

In the summer of 2016, the comments led to serious infighting at the top of the AfD, with co-chairman Jörg Meuthen threatening to leave the party if Gedeon was not expelled.

The party chapter in Baden-Württemberg meanwhile claimed Meuthen had decided upon Gedeon's guilt before they had had a chance to properly look into the incident.

It’s not the first time a politician from the far-right party has been in hot water over bringing up taboos in a country that has long struggled to deal with the legacy of the Nazi era and the Holocaust.

Leading AfD member Björn Höcke provoked outrage in January last year when he labelled Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial a "monument of shame in the heart of the capital" and urged Germans to focus less on their Second World War guilt.

AfD chief Alexander Gauland had also last year urged Germans to be proud of their veterans from two world wars.

lawcourtholocaustafdholocaust denial
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How gay and lesbian couples are still facing obstacles in parenting rights

Far-right AfD kicks off new year by hardening radical, anti-Muslim course

Far-right AfD warns MP over racial slur on Boris Becker's son

Justice Minister falls victim to own social media 'censorship' law

Is a new German law encouraging social media giants to censor opinions?

Far-right MP faces police complaint over 'incitement to hate'

'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, loses final appeal against jail

Far-right AfD says German churches politicized like 'in Nazi era'

Advertisement

Recent highlights

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal
Advertisement

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket
  2. Storm ‘Friederike’ forecast to bring hurricane-force winds to Germany
  3. Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
  4. 99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal
  5. Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/01
Dental care under AOK
18/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
17/01
German VAT when invoicing clients in the U.S.
17/01
Living in Unterschleissheim
17/01
Professional translation services German/English
17/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement