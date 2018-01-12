Firefighters called to emergency room to free woman’s fingers from blender

Photo: Feuerwehr Erlangen

When all attempts to remove a woman’s fingers from a hand blender had failed during surgery, the doctors in a south German hospital called in the fire brigade.

The woman, who lives in the Bavarian city of Erlangen, reportedly got her fingers jammed in the device while baking on Thursday.

She then went into a nearby hospital where doctors tried to remove her hand from the blender with a bolt cutter and cutting pliers, a spokesman from Erlangen’s University Hospital said on Friday.

But these efforts were in vain. Doctors eventually gave up and decided to call firefighters for help.

When they arrived, they came up with a brilliant idea - to bend a piece of the hand blender upward by using a sheet metal cutter. This ended up working like a charm as the woman's fingers were finally freed.

She was then given further medical treatment in the hospital's emergency room.

The rescue attempt was successful because the colleagues deployed were all skilled with their hands, the Erlangen fire brigade wrote in a Facebook post.