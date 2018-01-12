Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 January 2018
10:33 CET+01:00
red armyreichstagsecond world warrussiagraffitihistory

Share this article

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti
A journalist in 1998 photographing words written by Russian soldiers in the Reichstag. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 January 2018
10:33 CET+01:00
Berlin has preserved countless traces of its Second World War destruction as chilling reminders of its militaristic past - few are more striking than Red Army graffiti left at the iconic Reichstag.

When the parliament building was restored by British architect Norman Foster after national reunification in 1990, German leaders opted not to sandblast away the taunts, insults and notes for posterity inscribed by the Soviet troops who fought Adolf Hitler's armies into the heart of the capital.

Still today, deputies heading into the light-flooded Bundestag chamber under Foster's glass dome pass by hundreds of the often sentimental, sometimes raunchy Cyrillic messages that cover the interior walls.

"You got what was coming to you, you sons of dogs," reads one. "You reap what you sow," says another, outside Chancellor Angela Merkel's parliamentary office.

An obscene sexual threat against Hitler remains in a spidery scrawl high on a wall in the main eastern corridor.

Most of the inscriptions, made with charcoal from the Reichstag's charred rubble and chalk used on military maps, simply feature names, dates and march routes leading soldiers to the decisive Battle of Berlin in 1945.

One German woman, 68-year-old Karin Felix, has made it her life's work to trace the people and stories behind those hasty scribbles, in a surprising and deeply personal mission of reconciliation at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and the West.

She has systematically documented and translated the graffiti and collected around 30 soldiers' stories in a book she hopes to have published in German, Russian and English.

'All the rage and joy'

"You have to think about what war does to people. They were almost children when they went to battle - 15, 16, 17," Felix told AFP on a walk around the building's plenary level, where most of the around 100 metres of marked wall space can be found.

"Through my work I've come to learn what the soldiers went through and when they got here, all the rage and the joy that that dark time was over came out in the graffiti."

The long-hidden messages inside came to light in 1995 as renovation work began, with all the "I was here" drama of cave paintings.

Foster, along with German officials and representatives from the Russian embassy, decided to restore as many of the tags as possible, while obliterating some of the most offensive.

Felix, now a great-grandmother, is neither an academic nor a diplomat.

She learned fluent Russian growing up in communist East Germany and met several of the old soldiers and their children leading tours through the Reichstag, where she worked for a quarter century before retiring in 2014.

One, Boris Zolotarevsky, was also just a teenager when he began the long march to Germany, culminating in the storming of the Reichstag.

Before his death a few years ago, he told her of his fear during the nightmarish final battle, in which 2,000 Russians and several hundred German soldiers are believed to have died, and how he saw leaving the victors' traces today as a sign of national strength.

"He said he was pleased how lovingly the graffiti were preserved, and that Germany seemed to be the country that had learned the most from the war," Felix said.

Walking down the hallway, she pointed to a heart pierced with an arrow with two names inside.

"Anatoly never forgot his Galina and probably would have preferred to smooch her on a park bench than to join the stupid war," she said with a smile.

"They had other dreams, just like our soldiers. But orders were orders."

'What the walls say'

Although the Reichstag's strategic importance was minimal as it had been home to the parliament that Hitler neutralized, Joseph Stalin targeted the imposing monument as standing for the Nazis' might.

"It became the symbol of winning the war," Berlin-based US historian Michael Cullen, who has published several books on the Reichstag, told AFP.

"The Russians didn't think of the Reich Chancellery - where power was really held, where Hitler stayed until April 30th, 1945 and where he committed suicide (in an adjoining bunker) - as a major symbol. It was just taken."

After the war, hasty repairs in the 1960s saw the graffiti covered up with plasterboard, a decision made in the context of the Cold War, Cullen said.

"People were sick of seeing the war, whether it was Nazi symbols or Soviet graffiti. They wanted a fresh start," Felix added.

"No one - not even Foster - knew how many inscriptions were still there."

The decision to keep them was controversial, with the nation's shame and the trauma of mass rapes of German women by Red Army troops still raw decades after the war.

However "remembrance culture" prevailed - a philosophy that has only gained in prominence since Berlin became the German capital again after decades of division.

The urban landscape is still filled with bullet holes and shrapnel scars from the war's final battles, as well as Holocaust memorials large and small as gestures of atonement - an approach only the far-right AfD party has openly challenged.

Felix has little interest in geopolitics and said her work transcends the relations of specific governments.

"I don't like grand gestures. This is about people with feelings and preserving what they - and the walls - have to say."

red armyreichstagsecond world warrussiagraffitihistory
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

US asks Deutsche Bank for info on Flynn-linked transactions: report

Activists taunt AfD politician with mini Holocaust memorial outside his house

Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII

Key things to know about German war reparations and Poland

‘The opposite of our modern technical world': The Trabi turns 60

False alarm after man mistakes large courgette in garden for WWII bomb

Protestants, Catholics mark 500 years since Reformation in Wittenberg service
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police bring US tank shipment to halt after finding series of irregularities
  2. Time over money? Germany's largest union defends 28-hour week
  3. ‘Reichsbürger’ members in Germany have increased by over 50 percent: report
  4. Six reasons why Germany really needs a new government
  5. Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/01
Experiences with British Corner Shop - online
13/01
German housing and mould
13/01
Squash courts in Munich
13/01
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
12/01
Taxation on gifts from family
12/01
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement