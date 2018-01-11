Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hard Brexit 'could cost 14,000 jobs' at German car suppliers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 January 2018
14:22 CET+01:00
brexitcarsbritaineuautomobile industry

Share this article

Hard Brexit 'could cost 14,000 jobs' at German car suppliers
Car manufacturer employees at a factory in Hesse. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 January 2018
14:22 CET+01:00
A worst-case Brexit scenario could put thousands of jobs at risk at German car parts suppliers, a study warned on Thursday, as Britain grapples with navigating its complex exit from the EU.

A so-called "hard Brexit" that would see Britain leave both the single market and the customs union, could cut revenues in Germany's crucial car parts industry by up to €3.8 billion ($4.5 billion), the accounting firm Deloitte said.

As many as 14,000 jobs could be lost because the sector is so tightly entwined with the British market, the report added.

READ ALSO: Brexit set to bring 100,000 jobs to Frankfurt, study shows

The UK is the largest export market for German car suppliers in Europe, with 18 percent of auto parts used in British factories coming from Germany - the home of industry giants Bosch, Continental and ZF Friedrichshafen.

"The introduction of WTO tariffs and a devaluation of the pound in case of a hard Brexit would shrink car sales and manufacturing in the UK, directly impacting German car suppliers," the report said.

Fears of an abrupt British exit from the bloc have grown as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to make progress in talks with Brussels about a transition deal and the shape of a future trading relationship.

A separate study on Thursday, commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, found that Britain could lose nearly 500,000 jobs and some €50 billion in investment by 2030 if it crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

In a statement, Khan accused the government of a "complete lack of preparation" in assessing the impact of Brexit, and urged ministers to change their negotiating position and agree to remain in the single market and customs union.

Transition arrangements, trade and security will dominate Brexit negotiations this year before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

SEE ALSO: Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

brexitcarsbritaineuautomobile industry
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report

Wrap on the knuckles: the curious way Stuttgarters are deterring selfish parking

VW and Silicon Valley firm aim to build driverless cars by 2021

Top German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Lower Saxony

Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes limo set for US auction

VW fires 'dieselgate' executive in his US jail cell

OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights

EU approves Lufthansa buyout of Air Berlin assets
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany
Advertisement

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Is a new German law encouraging social media giants to censor opinions?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
  2. One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report
  3. Historic German church demolished to make way for brown coal mine
  4. Police bring US tank shipment to halt after finding series of irregularities
  5. What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 12 Jan, in Stuttgart
11/01
Taxation on gifts from family
11/01
Photography dark rooms in Berlin
11/01
Art classes in Berlin
11/01
"Really good" Indian restaurants in Berlin
11/01
House sale abroad and German tax brackets
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement