Eighth record year in sight for tourism in Germany

Tourists in Nuremberg. Photo: DPA

The boom in German tourism is forecast to continue into its eighth consecutive year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday.

The number of overnight stays by domestic and foreign guests is expected to reach a new record level of around 459 million in 2017 - an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous year.

In the first eleven months of last year alone, 431 million overnight stays by travellers were counted. Of this total, 78 million overnight stays were made by foreign guests and 353 million by domestic guests.

According to preliminary findings compiled by Destatis, the number of overnight stays by international travellers has risen by 4 percent compared to the year prior. The number of nights spent in accommodation establishments by German travellers meanwhile had increased by 3 percent.

It’s no secret that Germans are fans of travelling within their own country. A survey released by market research company GfK in December showed that a majority of Germans think there are only a handful of safe places to travel to - and one of them is Germany.

The statistics published by Destatis with regards to overnight stays refer to tourism accommodation establishments (hotels, hostels, etc.) with at least ten beds.