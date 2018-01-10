Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lufthansa scrapes past Ryanair in fight to fly most passengers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 January 2018
14:38 CET+01:00
aviationlufthansaryanair

Share this article

Lufthansa scrapes past Ryanair in fight to fly most passengers
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 January 2018
14:38 CET+01:00
German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it had carried 130 million passengers in 2017, nosing ahead of budget Irish carrier Ryanair to become Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers.

The German group - which includes Lufthansa's own blue-and-yellow liveried aircraft, Austrian and Swiss Airlines, no-frills Eurowings and Brussels Airlines - boasted around 19 percent year-on-year growth in bookings.

Meanwhile, Ryanair reported growth of around 10 percent to 129 million customers.

Ryanair has made a policy of needling Lufthansa, with pugnacious chief executive Michael O'Leary often using press conferences to call out by name his counterpart at the German group, Carsten Spohr.

Executives at Lufthansa were left fuming last year by the Irish carrier's arrival at their home base in financial capital Frankfurt, where airport operator Fraport agreed to charge the low-cost airline lower fees.

Britain's EasyJet is also on the German group's radar screen, after buying up parts of bankrupt Air Berlin with plans to operate more internal flights in the country.

Lufthansa has also gobbled up chunks of Air Berlin as part of a push to build up Eurowings -- conceived as its own low-cost bulwark against the discount carriers.

aviationlufthansaryanair
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Lufthansa to hire 8,000 new workers in 2018

Watchdog accuses Lufthansa of price hikes in wake of Air Berlin bankruptcy

First Ryanair strike sees delays, but no cancellations in Germany

German pilots' union pushes through first-ever Ryanair strike Friday

EU approves Lufthansa buyout of Air Berlin assets

EU gives easyJet green light to take on Lufthansa in German skies

Ryanair pilots in Germany call strike in dispute over wages

Easyjet to take on Lufthansa within Germany starting in January
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special
Advertisement

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Is a new German law encouraging social media giants to censor opinions?

The 10 heartiest German dishes to get you through winter
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
  2. One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report
  3. Justice Minister falls victim to own social media 'censorship' law
  4. What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany
  5. Over 160 suspects arrested in German-Italian anti-mafia sweep
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/01
Taxation on gifts from family
11/01
"Really good" Indian restaurants in Berlin
11/01
House sale abroad and German tax brackets
11/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 12 Jan, in Stuttgart
11/01
English-speaking mum in Kiel
11/01
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement