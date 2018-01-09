Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary

The Local
9 January 2018
16:24 CET+01:00
HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary
The state court in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
The trial of a young man started in Hamburg on Tuesday, in which prosecutors allege he broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman and repeatedly raped her.

Prosecutors allege that 29-year-old Dzengis D. broke into the elderly woman’s apartment in the Wilhelmsburg district of Hamburg in July last year, Die Welt reports.

The defendant, a Macedonian citizen, entered the ground-floor flat via the balcony in the early morning, prosecutors told the court on Tuesday.

The woman attempted to prevent the break-in by closing the door, but the man forced his way through and knocked her to the ground, prosecutors claim. Over the following hours he is alleged to have raped her five times, injuring her on her legs, arms and mouth.

At the end of the assault, the young man is alleged to have demanded money from the woman. When the woman attempted to offer him a paper note, he took her purse from her and left the apartment with two fifty Euro notes.

A blood test taken after the defendant’s arrest has shown that he is HIV-positive. The woman underwent an HIV test after the assault but was not found to have been infected with the virus.

Police arrested the defendant two days later in the vicinity of the crime scene. The trial is set to last until the end of January.

