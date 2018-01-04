Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
German football star Podolski to open döner kebab shop in Cologne

4 January 2018
14:48 CET+01:00
Lukas Podolski. Photo: DPA.
Not only is Lukas Podolski a former World Cup football star, he will soon open up a döner kebab eatery in the west German city of Cologne.

On Saturday, in the city centre of Cologne, the 32-year-old will welcome guests to his eatery, ‘Mangal Döner,’ Podolski’s spokesman Sebastian Lange announced on Thursday.

There, fans will be able to meet the star personally in the afternoon, Lange added.

Podolski will manage the fast food shop together with two other co-partners.

But according to Lange, he’ll play an active role in the business similar to how he runs his ice cream shop, which he opened up also in Cologne last June.

Podolski keenly answers customers' questions at his ice cream shop and is involved “right up to the design of the ice cream sundaes," Lange said.

The part-time restaurateur - who currently plays for Vissel Kobe, a professional Japanese football club - had for two years previously played for Turkish football club Galatasaray.

His time in Istanbul has given him a taste for things, Lange said. "In addition to the culture, he got to know many culinary specialities and likes them very much."

Podolski was born in Poland and grew up in Cologne.

SEE ALSO: German football star wasn’t trafficked to Spain on jet-ski, Breitbart concedes

