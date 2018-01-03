Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel resumes talks with SPD in hopes of ending political stalemate

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 January 2018
14:03 CET+01:00
merkelcoalition governmentspdcdu/csu

Share this article

Merkel resumes talks with SPD in hopes of ending political stalemate
Chancellor Merkel with Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer and SPD leader Martin Schulz. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 January 2018
14:03 CET+01:00
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives resume on Wednesday drawn-out talks with Germany's second biggest party aimed at ending months of post-election stalemate and forming a coalition government.

In the year's first such meeting, Merkel and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer were scheduled to talk with Martin Schulz, the leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), from about 1400 GMT.

They hope to lay the groundwork for a week of exploratory talks from Sunday which - if all sides can overcome major policy differences and lingering distrust - could lead to a new "grand coalition" government by perhaps March or April.

SEE ALSO: The SPD in a Grand Coalition? What you need to know

However, the joyless effort to give a new lease of life to the alliance now running the top EU economy in a caretaker role was complicated this week when Seehofer's CSU presented a series of hardline positions that run counter to SPD demands.

The CSU - which seeks to claw back votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of Bavaria state elections later this year - argued that Germany must, among other things, cut state benefits for asylum seekers.

"Germany no longer wants to be a magnet for refugees from all over the world," said one of the CSU's chief negotiators, Alexander Dobrindt, referring to the influx of over one million asylum seekers since 2015.

The party, which regards itself as Germany's most conservative mainstream force, also wants to boost defence spending and rejects an SPD demand to reform education policy.

Merkel, in office for 12 years, won September 24th elections but fell short of a clear majority and has since been struggling to form a new coalition.

In her New Year's Eve address Sunday, she urged all sides to work quickly for a stable new government, warning that "the world isn't waiting for Germany".

Her hopes to govern for a fourth term until 2021 were complicated when initial talks to build an alliance with two smaller parties - the liberal Free Democrats and the left-leaning Greens - collapsed in November.

She is now working for a re-run of her current left-right "grand coalition" with the SPD, but the traditional labour party has been reluctant to govern again in Merkel's shadow after a dismal election result.

Schulz, facing a sceptical party base, has only agreed to "open-ended" talks that could also lead to the toleration of a Merkel minority government - an option which she however rejects as too unstable.

In the upcoming talks, Schulz will have to prove to his demoralized party that a new Merkel-led government will adopt some of the SPD's signature policies, from helping the working class to boosting European integration.

Major hurdles remain, starting on January 21st when 600 SPD delegates will decide on whether to push on with formal coalition talks.

Ultimately, the party's rank-and-file will be asked to give the thumbs up or down to a new grand coalition, with a "no" vote likely leading to fresh elections.

merkelcoalition governmentspdcdu/csu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

German doctors criticize age tests for refugee minors

Here is what 2018 has in store for Germany

A very lonely Chancellor to ‘green’ energy: how we’ll remember 2017

Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey

Merkel, SPD set January deadline for next phase of government talks

Merkel to meet bereaved a year after Christmas market terrorist attack

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Germany to boost support for victims after criticism over handling of terrorist attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter

Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places

'I'm actually satisfied with my life': Berliners wish for the simple things in 2018
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places
  2. Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter
  3. German New Year firecrackers kill two
  4. Politicians condemn New Year's Eve attacks on police and firefighters
  5. Seventh prisoner escapes from Berlin jail within week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
03/01
CR&Cie - Germany wide insurance advice for Expats
03/01
House sale abroad and German tax brackets
03/01
German retirement and pensions
03/01
Warning: Bad experiences booking with Expedia.de
03/01
Legality of scattering human ashes in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement