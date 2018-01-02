Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police probe Berlin U-Bahn knife attacker for Islamist motive

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 January 2018
16:52 CET+01:00
crimeknifeberlinpolice

Share this article

Police probe Berlin U-Bahn knife attacker for Islamist motive
U-Bahn station Bayerischer Platz in Berlin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 January 2018
16:52 CET+01:00
Berlin police said on Tuesday they were unable to rule out an Islamist background after a "deranged" Syrian knifeman was arrested over an attack in one of the German capital's underground stations.

Witnesses said the 23-year-old, identified as Ahmad Al-H., attacked several people with a knife "for no apparent reason" at the Bayerischer Platz station in southwestern Berlin on New Year's Eve, according to a police report.

But the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that he had asked one 50-year-old German man his nationality and called him an "infidel" before stabbing him.

The man suffered a light injury but declined medical treatment, police said.

Other people attacked by the knife wielder including a mother with a young child escaped unharmed, according to Tagesspiegel.

Police said only that the attacker - who the paper reported was known to officers after being involved in several brawls - "seemed deranged" when they arrested him in response to emergency calls.

Following the arrest, officers brought the knifeman to a clinic and had him examined by a psychiatrist.

"We can't confirm or deny (the reports), we are checking whether there may be an Islamist background," a police spokesman told AFP.

The investigation has been passed to a unit which deals with politically motivated crimes, according to the police report.

crimeknifeberlinpolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Police stumped after needles found in products at south German supermarket

Far-right MP faces police complaint over 'incitement to hate'

Berlin mourns sudden death of month-old polar bear cub

Seventh prisoner escapes from Berlin jail within week

Politicians condemn New Year's Eve attacks on police and firefighters

Teen suspected of fatally stabbing girl was victim's ex-boyfriend: investigator

How German cities are increasing police presence on New Year’s Eve

Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying
Advertisement

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)

The postman only rings twice: Why your mail might soon be slower

Six common questions people have about refugees in Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places
  2. Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter
  3. German New Year firecrackers kill two
  4. Merkel declares Europe top priority for new government
  5. Iran regime opponents rally in France, Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/01
Where can I get myself a stalker?
03/01
Open a bank account without an anmeldung
02/01
Dinner for One - a German TV show every New Year
02/01
Anlage Unterhalt - if you support parents/spouse
02/01
Sending passport to the US consulate Frankfurt
02/01
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement