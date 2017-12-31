Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Iran regime opponents rally in France, Germany

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
31 December 2017
10:47 CET+01:00
germanyfranceiranregimeprotests

Share this article

Iran regime opponents rally in France, Germany
An Iranian woman raises her fist amid the smoke of tear gas at the University of Tehran during a protest on Saturday. Photo: ATR/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
31 December 2017
10:47 CET+01:00
Iranian regime opponents held small-scale demonstrations Saturday in France and Germany to show support for opposition groups who have held rallies inside their country in recent days.

Some 40 people demonstrated near the Iranian embassy in Paris to call for an end to Tehran's "interference" in Syria and Lebanon, which Afchine Alavi, from the National Council of Iranian Resistance (CNRI), told AFP mirrored demands being made within Iran.

In Berlin, around 100 regime opponents gathered near the Iranian embassy to demand the immediate release of people arrested during three days of protests.

Around 50 people had rallied at the same venue on Friday.

The rallies began in Iran's second city of Mashhad on Thursday as an attack on high living costs but quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole.

Alavi told AFP the demonstrations were connecting with "an ever wider base of Iranian society... from the middle class but also vast numbers of people who are the army of unemployed and hungry who have suffered economically from the consequences of corruption".

Although the demonstrations inside Iran remain on a small scale they are nonetheless the first of note since Tehran quelled a much wider protest movement in 2009.

The government has warned against "illegal gatherings" while there have also been several counter-demonstrations over the past three days.

germanyfranceiranregimeprotests
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

The weirdest German New Year's Eve habit you've never heard of

Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president

US tax reform promises big income boost for German carmakers

Merkel and Macron call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine

Germany vows to fight local and 'imported' anti-Semitism

Sweden's 'Laser Man' killer goes on trial in Germany

Berlin art show shocks France with jihadist 'martyrs' display

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?

Fireworks in Germany: what to know about ending 2017 with a bang

Why there is one thing about German Christmas that sends a chill down my spine
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The weirdest German New Year's Eve habit you've never heard of
  2. Germany's largest union escalates fight for 28-hour work week
  3. ‘Too many German kids are overweight’: WHO calls for tighter ad restrictions
  4. 'I'm actually satisfied with my life': Berliners wish for the simple things in 2018
  5. ‘Ben’ and ‘Emma’ most popular baby names in 2017
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/01
Int'l Health Insurance in Germany, some are legal!
31/12
Dinner for One - a German TV show every New Year
31/12
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
31/12
Websites for online trading of stocks and shares
31/12
Berlin has become a magnet for young Internationals
31/12
Necessary documents when renting an apartment
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement