Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

40,000 to see ski jumping competition in Bavarian Alps take leap of faith

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 December 2017
09:08 CET+01:00
four hillsoberstdorfski jumpingsportsbavaria

Share this article

40,000 to see ski jumping competition in Bavarian Alps take leap of faith
A ski jumper training in Oberstdorf in November. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 December 2017
09:08 CET+01:00
Around 40,000 people will shiver in the snow of Oberstdorf on Saturday, straining necks and eyes as ski jumping's prestigious Four Hills gets underway with their own German Alpine stars expected to sweep to victory.

The sport's blue riband event, a Christmas and New Year fixture of the ski jumping calendar since 1953, takes on extra significance this year with the 2018 Winter Olympics just six weeks away.

Germany's Richard Freitag is the favourite having taken the lead in the overall World Cup competition.

He will be keen to lay down a marker on Saturday at his home venue before the Four Hills moves to Garmisch-Partenkirchen and then into Austria at Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

Freitag, the leader of the German 'Eagles', has won three of the last five World Cup outings with two second places.

"I already know that he is capable of jumping well, but it's that he does it so regularly that gives us a huge satisfaction," said Werner Schuster, the coach of the German team.

Freitag, 26, will be desperate to make his mark with the Four Hills and an Olympic title to add to his only international triumph so far, the 2015 world championship.

At just 22, teammate Andreas Wellinger is the team's great hope for the future and is currently second in the World Cup standings.

He already has two gold medals from the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi on the big hill followed by another triumph in the mixed team event at this year's world championships in Finland.

The leading threat to a German sweep of the Four Hills title is Poland's Kamil Stoch.

The 30-year-old is the defending champion and captured double Olympic gold on the big and normal hills at Sochi and world titles in 2013 and 2017.

After a slump in form in 2015 and 2016, Stoch attributes his rejuvenation this year to the arrival of new national coach Stefan Hoerngacher of Austria.

"We now have an excellent team spirit, each athlete believes in him," said Stoch.

"Stefan has changed some small things in my momentum and training but it is especially the psychological approach that is different with him."

Austria will rely on 24-year-old Stefan Kraft to shatter German and Polish hopes.

Kraft was Four Hills champion in 2015 and has been an individual gold medallist at the last two world championships.

However, an Olympic medal has eluded him.

"Obviously, that is my big objective this winter," said Kraft.

German coach Schuster, himself an Austrian native, is a fan of his compatriot.

"Stefan Kraft has a killer instinct even if one has to use this phrase carefully," said Schuster.

"He has the serenity of mind that allows him to make the right decision at the right time and it is because of this that he has already won so many medals."

Four Hills programme: Dec 30th: Oberstdorf (Germany), Jan 1st: Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany), Jan 4th: Innsbruck (Austria), Jan 6th: Bischofshofen (Austria)

four hillsoberstdorfski jumpingsportsbavaria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Here is what 2018 has in store for Germany

Record-breaking cable car for tallest mountain in Germany to open Thursday

Munich police reimburse pot smoker after destroying his joint

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees

What to know about Markus Söder, the 'power hungry' man soon to be Bavaria's leader

2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria

Why Repentance Day is causing parents stress in Bavaria

Police end hostage situation in Bavaria after hours-long stand off
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?

Fireworks in Germany: what to know about ending 2017 with a bang

Why there is one thing about German Christmas that sends a chill down my spine
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The weirdest German New Year's Eve habit you've never heard of
  2. 11 ways to celebrate New Year like a German
  3. Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes limo set for US auction
  4. Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey
  5. Teen suspected of fatally stabbing girl was victim's ex-boyfriend: investigator
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/12
US benefits vs German taxation
29/12
Necessary documents when renting an apartment
29/12
Selling a broken car
29/12
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
29/12
Alternative gas and electricity providers
29/12
Good Chinese restaurants in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement