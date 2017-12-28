Teen suspected of fatally stabbing girl was victim's ex-boyfriend: investigator

The scene of the crime on Thursday. Photo: DPA.

The alleged perpetrator, a 15-year-old Afghan boy, has since been taken into custody. He is suspected of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend of the same age during an argument on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon in a grocery store in Kandel, Rhineland-Palatinate, the boy allegedly pulled a knife out on the young woman and stabbed her.

The girl, a German national, had entered the store with a companion who was not the suspect, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The reason for the argument was not revealed.

Following descriptions given by passers-by to police, the Afghan teen was arrested and is now awaiting trial.

According to investigators, the girl had broken up with the boy in early December; the prosecutor in Landau in southwest Germany has ruled out a terrorist motive.

It was not known whether the suspect was a refugee.

The German teenager died later Wednesday afternoon in hospital from her wounds.