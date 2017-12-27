Airports to expect notably more passengers in 2018 despite Air Berlin insolvency

An Easyjet plane at Schönefeld airport in Berlin. Photo: DPA.

Compared to last year, airports across Germany forecast passenger demand to rise by 4.2 percent and cargo volume by 5.1 percent, the Airport Association said in Berlin on Wednesday.

The number of flights will hardly change since an increase in the number of air travellers can be achieved with better aircraft utilization, added the association.

Airports across the Bundesrepublik will have seen a record of around 235 million air travellers by the end of the year - a significant increase of just under 5 percent compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile cargo volume is also expected to reach a new record level with an increase of around 8 percent (5 million tonnes) compared to 2016.

The growth in passenger demand and cargo volume is achievable despite Germany’s second-largest airline, Air Berlin, going bust in August. Companies such as Lufthansa and Easyjet have been gradually filling in the gaps with regards to their range in flight services.

The Airport Association also expects an increase in air travellers across Europe in 2018, with an increase of 5.5 percent to over 150 million passengers. Intercontinental air traffic remains an important growth engine as well; the mark of 43 million people travelling between continents by air could be reached by next year - an increase of 4.6 percent.