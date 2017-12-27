Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Airports to expect notably more passengers in 2018 despite Air Berlin insolvency

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 December 2017
11:44 CET+01:00
flyingair berlinairports

Share this article

Airports to expect notably more passengers in 2018 despite Air Berlin insolvency
An Easyjet plane at Schönefeld airport in Berlin. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 December 2017
11:44 CET+01:00
Compared to last year, airports across Germany forecast passenger demand to rise by 4.2 percent and cargo volume by 5.1 percent, the Airport Association said in Berlin on Wednesday.

The number of flights will hardly change since an increase in the number of air travellers can be achieved with better aircraft utilization, added the association.

Airports across the Bundesrepublik will have seen a record of around 235 million air travellers by the end of the year - a significant increase of just under 5 percent compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile cargo volume is also expected to reach a new record level with an increase of around 8 percent (5 million tonnes) compared to 2016.

The growth in passenger demand and cargo volume is achievable despite Germany’s second-largest airline, Air Berlin, going bust in August. Companies such as Lufthansa and Easyjet have been gradually filling in the gaps with regards to their range in flight services.

READ ALSO: EU gives easyJet green light to take on Lufthansa in German skies

The Airport Association also expects an increase in air travellers across Europe in 2018, with an increase of 5.5 percent to over 150 million passengers. Intercontinental air traffic remains an important growth engine as well; the mark of 43 million people travelling between continents by air could be reached by next year - an increase of 4.6 percent.

flyingair berlinairports
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

EU approves Lufthansa buyout of Air Berlin assets

EU gives easyJet green light to take on Lufthansa in German skies

Easyjet to take on Lufthansa within Germany starting in January

Lufthansa offers EU fresh concessions over Air Berlin buy up

Cartel authorities probe Lufthansa after domestic flight prices explode

Greek police to help German airports catch migrants with fake papers

Domestic flights up to four times more expensive after Air Berlin bankruptcy

Lufthansa to add 1,000 new domestic flights in light of Air Berlin insolvency
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?

Fireworks in Germany: What to know about ending 2017 with a bang

Why there is one thing about German Christmas that sends a chill down my spine
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'
  2. Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey
  3. Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president
  4. Nearly 30 people injured after ship rams into bridge in Duisburg
  5. Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes limo set for US auction
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/12
Warning: Bad experiences booking with Expedia.de
27/12
BVG large wall map
27/12
Where to buy wall map of Berlin
27/12
US benefits vs German taxation
26/12
General tips when renting accommodation
26/12
Pickpockets in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement