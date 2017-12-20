Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hope for white Christmas melts away as warm front moves in

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 December 2017
11:02 CET+01:00
weatherchristmassnow

Share this article

Hope for white Christmas melts away as warm front moves in
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 December 2017
11:02 CET+01:00
Some of the higher regions of Germany currently lie under a thick layer of snow. Alas, that is not to last as a warm front is about to creep across the country.

The German Weather Service (DWD) dampened hope of a white Christmas on Wednesday morning, announcing that the temperature is set to rise over the weekend as a body of warm air moves from the northwest into the southern regions of Germany.

According to the DWD, the only areas that can hope for snow at Christmas are the Alpine regions of southern Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

On Thursday, snow is set to fall in the hilly regions in central and eastern Germany, while the north of the country is set for sunshine. But on December 23rd the snow level will rise to 800 metres, before ascending to the level of the Alpine peaks on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures across the country on Christmas Eve are predicted to lie between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius.

The DWD warns drivers not to let their guards down, though. Although the danger of skidding on black ice will decrease, heavy rainfall could impair visibility on the roads.

weatherchristmassnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Why there is one thing about German Christmas that sends a chill down my spine

Germany’s family-run marzipan industry battles to survive in globalized world

How to donate time or money for a good cause in Germany this Christmas

Bad weather brings parts of Munich rail system to standstill

These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

Heavy rain and strong winds on the way for much of Germany

Snow and ice thaws after hundreds of accidents on Germany’s streets
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
Advertisement

The postman only rings twice: Why your mail might soon be slower

Six common questions people have about refugees in Germany

10 fascinating facts about Beethoven to celebrate his birthday

Curious things that happen when you have a German name but aren’t German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
  2. These things about the German language still make no sense to me
  3. Berlin pensioner threatens woman with gun in attempt to get her train seat
  4. 4 million joints-worth of cannabis burned to generate heat for Munich homes
  5. The postman only rings twice: Why your mail might soon be slower
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/12
What to do after a minor car crash
20/12
How to bring cash from India to Germany?
20/12
Books about Berlin
20/12
Apartment rental termination letter
20/12
Int'l Health Insurance in Germany, some are legal!
20/12
Health Insurance while founding startup
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement