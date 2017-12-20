Hope for white Christmas melts away as warm front moves in

Photo: DPA

Some of the higher regions of Germany currently lie under a thick layer of snow. Alas, that is not to last as a warm front is about to creep across the country.

The German Weather Service (DWD) dampened hope of a white Christmas on Wednesday morning, announcing that the temperature is set to rise over the weekend as a body of warm air moves from the northwest into the southern regions of Germany.

According to the DWD, the only areas that can hope for snow at Christmas are the Alpine regions of southern Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

On Thursday, snow is set to fall in the hilly regions in central and eastern Germany, while the north of the country is set for sunshine. But on December 23rd the snow level will rise to 800 metres, before ascending to the level of the Alpine peaks on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures across the country on Christmas Eve are predicted to lie between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius.

The DWD warns drivers not to let their guards down, though. Although the danger of skidding on black ice will decrease, heavy rainfall could impair visibility on the roads.