Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel to meet bereaved a year after Christmas market terrorist attack

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 December 2017
08:57 CET+01:00
terrormerkelchristmas marketberlinisis

Share this article

Merkel to meet bereaved a year after Christmas market terrorist attack
Chancellor Angela Merkel one year ago at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 December 2017
08:57 CET+01:00
A year after an Islamic jihadist ploughed a truck into a Christmas market crowd, killing 12, Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Monday with the victims' families for the first time.

The private gathering on the eve of the anniversary of the atrocity comes against the backdrop of angry recriminations by many of the bereaved, who say official incompetence and neglect since the assault have inflicted fresh wounds.

Last December 19th at 8:02 pm, Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian who had failed to obtain asylum, rammed a stolen truck into crowds at the market on the Breitscheidplatz, a popular destination for Berliners and tourists alike.

The victims came from Germany as well as countries including Israel, Italy, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

More than 70 people were injured in the attack, the deadliest ever carried out in Germany.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility the next day, and Amri was shot and killed four days later by police in Italy, where he had previously lived.

Although Merkel has visited the scene of the attack at least four times, including once to the reopened Christmas market last week, it will be her first face-to-face talks with relatives of the victims, some of whom have accused her of ignoring their needs and concerns.

In a wrenching open letter to the chancellor this month, before the meeting was announced, several family members condemned her "political inaction" and accused her of failing to reach out to them.

"Almost a year after the attack, we note that you have not shared your condolences with us either in person or in writing," the letter said.

"In our opinion, this means that you are not living up to the responsibilities of your office."

'Bills for autopsies'

A government-commissioned report released last week identified a litany of shortcomings in the response to the tragedy.

Some relatives desperately searching for their loved ones were told only three days after the attack that a family member had perished, even though they could have been given early warning through facial identification.

READ ALSO: New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker

Others were sent "bills for autopsies - including warnings for late payment, I didn't want to believe it, but I had such a letter in hand," said the author of the report, Kurt Beck.

"Such experiences should never be repeated," he said, adding that Germany "was not prepared" to deal with the attack's aftermath.

The government has paid out €1.6 million ($1.9 million) in compensation to the wounded and victims' families.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas pledged that Berlin would take action "to ensure that when something so terrible happens that the relatives of victims are taken care of as well as possible."

"We have learned from our mistakes," he said.

Another factor keeping the wounds raw has been steady leaks in the press about administrative gaffes and missteps leading up to the attack.

Amri, who arrived in Germany in the summer of 2015, at the height of the refugee influx, registered under several different identities. Media reports citing the investigation have said that he plotted the attack from the start.

Authorities knew him to be an Islamist extremist and drug dealer whose asylum claim had been rejected and who was being intermittently monitored by police.

But Amri was never deported or arrested.

'Maybe Germans are naive'

Israeli tourist Rami Elyakim, 64, who lost Dalia, his wife of four decades, in the attack, said he remembered only drinking mulled wine together at the market.

Elyakim, who sustained broken bones throughout his body and still has difficulty moving, said that living in Israel he and his family had grown used to attacks, but they did not expect terror would strike them in Berlin.

"We thought Germany was safe," he told the Bild newspaper. "In Israel no one who was planning something like this would walk around free. Maybe the Germans are naive."

SEE ALSO: How the Berlin truck attack will change Germany

On the anniversary itself Tuesday, the Christmas market will be closed for the day so the families and first responders who tended to victims can attend a memorial ceremony in the church on the same square.

Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Berlin Mayor Michael Müller will inaugurate a memorial - a 14-metre (46-foot) golden crack in the ground engraved with the victims' names.

In the afternoon, the site will open to the public for those wishing to pay their respects and join in a prayer for peace at dusk.

At the exact time of the attack, the church's bells will chime above a sea of lighted candles.

terrormerkelchristmas marketberlinisis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

State didn't care for terror attack victims' families properly, Germany admits

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Berlin pensioner threatens woman with gun in attempt to get her train seat

Germany vows to fight local and 'imported' anti-Semitism

Chaos-plagued Berlin airport won't open before 2020

'No longer fearful': how wild boars are thriving in Berlin

Berlin police raid properties of suspects ‘linked to Isis’

‘The night economy’: how even conservatives are trying to protect Berlin techno
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Six common questions people have about refugees in Germany

10 fascinating facts about Beethoven to celebrate his birthday

Curious things that happen when you have a German name but aren’t German
Advertisement

‘The night economy’: how even conservatives are trying to protect Berlin techno

These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed

10 strange questions people are asking about Germany

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
  2. Lauda says Lufthansa wants to 'destroy' Niki airline
  3. Migrant arrivals in Germany fall for second year in a row
  4. 'Stupid idea' propels trail-blazing Silk Road runner
  5. Germany vows to fight local and 'imported' anti-Semitism
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/12
Game direct-download services discussion thread
19/12
Health Insurance while founding startup
19/12
Kindergeld - Child allowance
19/12
What to do after a minor car crash
18/12
English speakers in Wismar/surrounding areas
18/12
Bavarian is the most favoured accent in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement