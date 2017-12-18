Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Half of ‘dangerous’ Islamists in Germany no longer considered a threat: report

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 December 2017
11:32 CET+01:00
terrorismsecurityislamism

Share this article

Half of ‘dangerous’ Islamists in Germany no longer considered a threat: report
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 December 2017
11:32 CET+01:00
The German security services believe that around half of the 720 people who are classified as “dangerous Islamists” do not actually pose a particular terror threat, the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reported on Monday.

The information comes from a new form of analysis conducted by Germany’s 16 state police services and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

The security services used the Radar-ITE system for their analysis, which was developed by the BKA and Swiss scientists. The system analyzes the "dangerous" individuals according to 73 characteristics, including familial surroundings, job security and propensity to violence.

At the same time, the security services concluded that the other half of those classified as dangerous pose a high risk.

The German police and intelligence agencies use the word Gefährder (risk person) to describe Islamists who they believe have the potential to carry out acts of terror.

The analysis has so far focused on the Gefährder who are currently living freely in Germany. Many others are serving prison sentences or have travelled abroad, often to Syria.

The BKA hopes that the system can help Germany's overstretched police services to focus on the people most likely to pose a terror threat. It is also intended to provide Germany's first consistent means of classifying radical Islamists across state boundaries.

Germany was hit by several terror attacks in 2016, the most serious of which was an Isis-linked truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market a year ago on Tuesday. Anis Amri, a young Tunisian man, hijacked a truck and drove it into a crowded market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

German authorities were heavily criticized in a subsequent investigation for failing to deport Amri, who was at one point considered the most dangerous Islamist in Berlin.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière has said that the security services have foiled three terror attacks this year. According to the SZ, 50 “dangerous” Islamists have been deported so far in 2017.

The German Police Union (GdP) believes that a completely secure surveillance system for Islamist extremists is impossible to achieve.

“For one thing intrusions into the personal space of individuals is strictly controlled by the law. Secondly the police need around 24 officers for a round-the-clock observation. We simply have neither the capacity to do this nor the legal capability,” said GdP chairman Oliver Malchow on Monday in an interview with the Heilbronner Stimme.

terrorismsecurityislamism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)

Berlin police raid properties of suspects ‘linked to Isis’

Interior ministers want to keep closer eye on Germany's 'prepper scene': report

Potsdam police disarm explosive device found at Christmas market

German government wants ‘backdoor’ access to every digital device: report

Former RAF terrorist apologises to son of murdered industrialist

New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker

Gulf minister warns Germany to keep better control over its mosques
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Six common questions people have about refugees in Germany

10 fascinating facts about Beethoven to celebrate his birthday

Curious things that happen when you have a German name but aren’t German
Advertisement

‘The night economy’: how even conservatives are trying to protect Berlin techno

These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed

10 strange questions people are asking about Germany

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
  2. Lauda says Lufthansa wants to 'destroy' Niki airline
  3. Migrant arrivals in Germany fall for second year in a row
  4. 'Stupid idea' propels trail-blazing Silk Road runner
  5. Germany vows to fight local and 'imported' anti-Semitism
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/12
Kindergeld - Child allowance
19/12
What to do after a minor car crash
19/12
Game direct-download services discussion thread
18/12
English speakers in Wismar/surrounding areas
18/12
Bavarian is the most favoured accent in Germany
18/12
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for Dec, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement