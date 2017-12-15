Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Teen motorcyclist fined €7,000 for intentionally speeding 32 times

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 December 2017
14:56 CET+01:00
crime

Teen motorcyclist fined €7,000 for intentionally speeding 32 times
A motorcyclist in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: DPA.
15 December 2017
14:56 CET+01:00
A 17-year-old in southwest Germany was slapped with a hefty fine after he was caught speeding on purpose dozens of times.

The teen had been driving up to 43 km/h too fast and past the same speed cameras for three months, according to the city of Ludwigsburg in Baden-Württemberg.

He hadn't expected to be caught and thought it would be fun to mess around with the system, the teen told city officials.

But with the help of the police department, the city was able to find out who the speeder was. Though how exactly he was caught has not been revealed.

For the 17-year-old, the fun is now over. Not only does he have to pay a €7,000 fine, he has accumulated 36 "Flensburg" points and is banned from driving for at least 15 months.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind. At the beginning of November, another driver who also happened to be a 17-year-old was busted for speeding intentionally over 50 times.

crime
