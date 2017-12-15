Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Over a dozen engineers urgently needed for bike network in Berlin

Shelley Pascual
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
15 December 2017
12:34 CET+01:00
jobsemploymentengineersworking in germanymoving to germany

Share this article

Over a dozen engineers urgently needed for bike network in Berlin
A cyclist in Berlin. Photo: DPA.
Shelley Pascual
Shelley Pascual
shelley.pascual@thelocal.com
@shelleypascual
15 December 2017
12:34 CET+01:00
24 positions were created for the capital city's ambitious bike traffic plan. But the search for engineers has proven difficult and less than half of the positions have been filled thus far.

Since 2000, Berlin has made funding available specifically to improve the infrastructure for cyclists. Current cycling facilities in the city are to be expanded even further, according to the Berlin Senate.

But development on the expansive network has been on the back burner.

Each district requires a pair of engineers in order to put these plans into action, meaning that a total of 24 positions had initially been up for grabs. To date though, only 8.5 positions have been filled, according to Tagesspiegel.

Engineers have been hired for several districts: Neukölln, Treptow-Köpenick and Steglitz-Zehlendorf. In Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, one vacancy has been filled and in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, one and a half jobs have been filled.

Meanwhile a number of districts, including Pankow, Reinickendorf, Mitte, Lichtenberg, Spandau and Marzahn-Hellersdorf, have not yet hired anyone for the project.

“The shortage of skilled workers means that it is not easy to find qualified personnel," Matthias Tang, spokesperson for traffic senator Regine Günther, told Berliner Zeitung (BZ). Qualified civil engineers are rare, he added.

Particularly in the area of electrical engineering and IT, up to nine years from now Germany may face a shortage of 100,000 engineers, according to a recent study commissioned by the Association of Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers (VDE).

Another study published in August, conducted by research institute Prognos AG, similarly found that in addition to other professions in Germany, such as those in the trades and in medicine, a significant number of workers in the engineering industry may be lacking by 2030.

READ ALSO: ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

Another reason why there has been a lack of applicants is that the jobs are unattractive in terms of pay. The starting gross monthly salary for the positions, according to BZ, is €3,081.

There is another factor, according to Bernd Zanke, a member of the German Cyclist’s Association. 

"The job profile is demanding," Zanke told BZ, noting that career changers should be allowed to apply for the jobs in addition to civil engineers.

Applications from people who have studied in programmes other than engineering are being accepted, reports Tagesspiegel.

Green party MP Stefan Gelbhaar has suggested the Senate do more to help the districts in the search for candidates, suggesting that the jobs be posted throughout Europe as well.

More vacancies will also need to be filled next year. 

Throughout the course of 2018, InfaVelo GmbH - the company currently managing the construction of cycle traffic facilities in Berlin - plan on taking 27 new staff members on board.

jobsemploymentengineersworking in germanymoving to germany
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What you should know about gift-giving in the German workplace

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

5 things to know about retirement in Germany

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

Everything you need to know about having a pet in Germany

Siemens says to slash 6,900 jobs worldwide in restructuring
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed

10 strange questions people are asking about Germany

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Advertisement

Why the new Berlin-Munich rail line has got off to such a bad start

Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany

'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed
  2. World’s biggest aircraft performs Christmas stunt over Denmark and Germany
  3. Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany
  4. Dutch to join Austria in battle against Germany's 'foreigner' road toll
  5. 10 strange questions people are asking about Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/12
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
15/12
German Capital Gains Tax on Overseas Property
15/12
Taxation on gifts from family
15/12
Christmas Jokes for the Holiday Season
15/12
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
15/12
Elly & Stoffl Bilingual Kindergarten
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement