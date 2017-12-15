Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France and Germany to unveil eurozone reforms by March

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 December 2017
15:34 CET+01:00
eurozone

Share this article

France and Germany to unveil eurozone reforms by March
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 December 2017
15:34 CET+01:00
Germany and France will offer their joint vision for reforming the eurozone by March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, in an effort to bridge divisions over the future of the single currency.

Meeting without departure-bound Britain, the bloc's 27 leaders were tasked by EU President Donald Tusk to speak freely about their often clashing visions for the single currency's future at a summit widely expected to be dominated by Brexit.

Overhauling the eurozone and making it more resilient to economic shocks has been a top priority of French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

But these ambitions have been stymied by political uncertainty in Germany, where Macron-ally Merkel is still trying to form a government after the
pro-business FDP party abandoned talks amid doubts about eurozone reform.

"We will find a common position because it is necessary for Europe," Merkel said at a news briefing, speaking alongside Macron after a summit that was dominated by Brexit.

Merkel's overture to France will rankle her conservative CDU party, which toes a austerity-minded line on economic matters.

Reform of the eurozone is often blocked in a political split, with rich countries -- such as Germany and the Netherlands -- reticent to adopt policies that share risks with their heavily-indebted eurozone partners, such as France, Spain, Italy or Greece.

The Netherlands pushed its austerity-driven vision of the eurozone at the summit, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte demanding reforms by overspending governments.

"I noticed that with a certain number of our colleagues that with the euro we always talk money... not how we can make our economies more competitive," Rutte said after the talks.

The resistance has so far blocked Macron's idea of a eurozone budget and held up the creation of a Europe-wide deposit insurance scheme, the last
remaining pillar of the banking union.

"To us, it is more important to make some member states more resilient for the next financial crisis," an EU diplomat said.

'Large consensus'

The loss of momentum was confirmed in proposals last week by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, that put off more ambitious ideas, such as the creation of a European finance minister, until after European elections in 2019.

The original plan was for leaders to discuss a range of topics on Friday, with a further summit in June to table concrete decisions.

According to EU President Donald Tusk, who coordinates the summits, thereexists a "large consensus" to create a European Monetary Fund that would function as a financial firewall to any new financial crisis and handle bailouts.

There is also support to complete the banking union, albeit at a very gradual pace.

eurozone
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Macron urges Merkel to fight for EU reforms in Frankfurt

Personalized banknotes for Finance Minister Schäuble's farewell party

'Bad cop' Schäuble takes eurozone farewell bow

Merkel ready to consider Macron eurozone reform ideas

Why Germany is worried by Italy's referendum result

Germany gets its way over fresh aid for Greece

Why Greece is top of Germany's to-do list - again

Germany sticks to 'nein' on debt relief for Greece
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed

10 strange questions people are asking about Germany

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Advertisement

Why the new Berlin-Munich rail line has got off to such a bad start

Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany

'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed
  2. World’s biggest aircraft performs Christmas stunt over Denmark and Germany
  3. Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany
  4. Dutch to join Austria in battle against Germany's 'foreigner' road toll
  5. 10 strange questions people are asking about Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/12
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
15/12
German Capital Gains Tax on Overseas Property
15/12
Taxation on gifts from family
15/12
Christmas Jokes for the Holiday Season
15/12
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
15/12
Elly & Stoffl Bilingual Kindergarten
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement