Bad weather brings parts of Munich rail system to standstill

Photo: DPA

After strong winds ripped up trees in and around the Bavarian capital on Wednesday evening, the city’s entire S-Bahn network was running limited services on Thursday morning.

The S2, S7 and S8 lines were completely shut down in certain sections on Thursday morning, leaving thousands of commuters in Munich struggling to reach their offices on time.

According to the latest update (10.20am) released by Deustche Bahn (DB), trains on the S2 line are only travelling as far as Markt Schwaben, on the S7 trains travelling to Wolfratshausen won’t travel past Höllriegelskreuth; and on the S8 Weßling is provisionally the start of the line. Deutsche Bahn has set up bus and taxi replacement services on all three lines.

DB also warned anyone travelling to the airport on the S1 or S8 lines to expect delays. Meanwhile all trains travelling along the central channel between Passing and Ostbahnhof are affected by the delays. Across the entire rail network trains have also been cancelled.

According to the Süddeustche Zeitung long distance trains between Münich and Ulm have also been hit by the weather. A tree on the line means that trains have been diverted through Donauwürth.

A DB spokesperson told the SZ that the delays will continue “with complete certainty” until the middle of the day. But passengers should be prepared for disruptions throughout the day.