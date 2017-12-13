Spiegel hits back at Morrissey by publishing audio of controversial interview

Photo: DPA

After the German magazine Spiegel published an interview with reclusive pop singer Morrissey he claimed they had fabricated quotes. Now they have published the audio online.

The former The Smiths frontman gave a wide-ranging interview to Der Spiegel in November that covered animal rights, sexual harassment and refugees.

During the 40-minute conversation Morrissey compared the slaughter of animals to the Holocaust, questioned the motives of people who accuse celebrities of sexual harassment and described Germany as “the rape capital of Europe.”

Morrissey's comments on sexual harassment led to particular condemnation, with critics accusing him of victim blaming.

The singer responded by implying that the published quotes were inaccurate, saying: "unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth... please, if you don't see that, I didn't say them."

The Hamburg-based magazine has now published the interview in its entirety, proving that Morrissey did indeed say the things he was quoted as saying.

“We have decided to publish the conversation online - even if it is self-evident from our point of view that Spiegel never publishes interviews which contain false or misleading quotes,” the magazine stated.

