Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ryanair pilots in Germany call strike in dispute over wages

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
12:38 CET+01:00
ryanairpilotsflightair travelstrikes

Share this article

Ryanair pilots in Germany call strike in dispute over wages
Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
12:38 CET+01:00
The pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) announced on Tuesday that pilots on Ryanair would take part in the first industrial action in the budget airline’s history.

The announcement comes after pilot’s unions in Portugal and Italy had also called their members to strike against the Irish company.

VC did not name dates for the strikes in order to make it harder for Ryanair to prepare contingency plans. They did however say that Christmas and Boxing Day would not be affected.

The Irish airline, which is cancelling thousands of flights because of pilot shortages, said it had not been notified of any industrial action by its German pilots.

The aim of the strikes is to improve the salaries of pilots who fly Ryanair planes, VC said, adding that it wants its Ryanair members to earn as much as the salaries offered by Tuifly, a budget competitor to Ryanair.

The airline has so far shown no willingness to compromise, claiming that its salary structure has been approved by the Irish high court. They have dismissed the VC complaints as baseless.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has previously rejected all forms of negotiations with unions, preferring to deal with pilots representatives within the company. He has also previously described the VC as “Lufthansa’s union.”

VC aim "to force the start of talks to create employment and pay conditions for Ryanair pilots in line with the market," the union said in a statement.

"From this moment on strike measures could happen at any time," except during the Christmas period between December 23 and 26, the statement said.

Ryanair had a "last chance" to avoid strikes by immediately coming to the negotiating table, union president Ilja Schulz said.

Unions have long complained that no-frills Ryanair does not offer pilots pay and conditions up to standards elsewhere in the aviation industry.

German prosecutors searched offices belonging to the carrier at six airports last year, part of an investigation into possible tax evasion and withholding salaries against two British temp agencies that supply the Irish airline with self-employed pilots.

In its statement, Cockpit claimed pilots were leaving the airline "in droves" for the better conditions offered by other carriers, leaving Ryanair with a shortage of aircrew.

Italian pilots for the Irish carrier have already set dates for strike action, while Irish and Portuguese aviators have announced unspecified industrial action.

Ryanair said last week that it would "ignore" the Italian pilots' move, saying its staff rarely heeded calls to walk out.

With its more than 9,400 members in Germany, Cockpit was able to squeeze a pay, pensions and jobs deal out of mammoth carrier Lufthansa earlier this year, after repeated walkouts between 2014 and 2016 cost the group around €450 million.

ryanairpilotsflightair travelstrikes
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

No, German pilots aren’t defying their government by refusing to deport asylum seekers

Lufthansa eyes up 78 Air Berlin planes, hinting more is to come

'Lively' investor interest in Air Berlin: CEO

Want to buy up a bust German airline? Today’s your last chance

German investor bids €500 million to buy up Air Berlin

Ryanair rules out Air Berlin bid, denouncing process as 'stitch-up'

Ryanair calls for yet another airport in Berlin

We're not about to go bankrupt, Air Berlin insists
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

What you should know about gift-giving in the German workplace

Should artists be allowed to stalk Germany's most radical far-right politician?
Advertisement

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
  2. 'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
  3. ‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations
  4. What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?
  5. 200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/12
Ikea return policy
13/12
What is/ are the best gesetzliche Krankenkassen?
12/12
Internet service providers in Berlin
11/12
Info and experiences with 'Zwangsversteigerung'
11/12
Pediatricians in Berlin (various districts)
11/12
German housing and mould
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement