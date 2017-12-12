Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One in five German schoolkids have smoked shisha tobacco: survey

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
09:48 CET+01:00
surveysmokingshishatobacco

Share this article

One in five German schoolkids have smoked shisha tobacco: survey
File photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
09:48 CET+01:00
22 percent of German pupils between grades five and ten have smoked tobacco via water pipes, a new survey has shown.

The survey, which was carried out by health insurance company DAK-Gesundheit, also found that six percent of these schoolkids smoke shisha at least once a month.

Almost half of tenth grade pupils across the Bundesrepublik have already had experience smoking shisha; 15 percent of German tenth graders - a greater number of them boys rather than girls - regularly smoke the molasses-based tobacco.

Only two percent of pupils moreover smoke shisha at least once a month in grade seven. But in grade nine, this figure is ten percent. This means that from grade seven onwards, shisha consumption increases by five times for young people within just three school years.

“Water pipes are a dangerous temptation for young people," said the head of DAK-Gesundheit, Andreas Storm.

The survey reveals that the use of water pipes, otherwise known as hookahs, is widespread amongst children and adolescents in Germany. DAK-Gesundheit believes this has to do with the sweet and fruity flavours added to the tobacco that give the impression that smoking shisha is harmless.

7,000 pupils from more than 400 classes in six states across Germany were surveyed in the study.

surveysmokingshishatobacco
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Germany knocks US off its throne and places first in global image ranking

Many Germans are not fond of Halloween, survey finds

From robots to role play: study reveals German attitudes to sex

Germans happier with their country's direction than their EU neighbours, survey shows

The biggest Berlin fans live in China, but everyone’s in on the love

Germans’ biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up

Chain-smoking ex-Chancellor’s golden cigarette case put up for auction

Police launch child abuse investigation over photo of baby smoking
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

What you should know about gift-giving in the German workplace

Should artists be allowed to stalk Germany's most radical far-right politician?
Advertisement

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
  2. 'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
  3. ‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations
  4. What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?
  5. 200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/12
Ikea return policy
13/12
What is/ are the best gesetzliche Krankenkassen?
12/12
Internet service providers in Berlin
11/12
Info and experiences with 'Zwangsversteigerung'
11/12
Pediatricians in Berlin (various districts)
11/12
German housing and mould
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement