Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Shocked girl finds grandad’s gravestone used as prop at Bavarian theme park

Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@anjasamy
12 December 2017
17:30 CET+01:00
gravestonegeiselwindtheme parkunterfrankenoffbeat

Share this article

Shocked girl finds grandad’s gravestone used as prop at Bavarian theme park
Photo: DPA
Anja Samy
news@thelocal.de
@anjasamy
12 December 2017
17:30 CET+01:00
A 13-year-old girl made a macabre discovery at the Geiselwind theme park when she came across the gravestone of a deceased family member at a 'horror house' attraction.

Visitors to the Geiselwind amusement park in Unterfranken are in for a fright at 'Dr Lehmann's Horror-Hospital', which is decorated with skeletons, bloody corpses and severed body parts all befitting a haunted house.

But what a 13-year-old girl didn't expect during her visit this summer was to come across the gravestone of her dead grandfather, inFranken reports.

The stone stood in front of the haunted house with his name, date of birth and date of death all clearly visible.

The girl recognised it immediately since she had often tended the grave, despite the fact her grandfather had passed away over 20 years ago. 

In December 2016, after the lease of the man's grave plot had expired, his 62-year-old widow had paid a fee of €130 to a stonemason for the removal and "proper disposal" of the gravestone.

But it appears the stonemason sold the stone on without removing the lettering.

"Was it sloppiness or intent?" asked the wife of the deceased, whose husband's gravestone was put so disrespectfully on show.

The 62-year-old widow has since been reimbursed by the stonemason but said she felt outraged that her husband's memory had been disrespected.

The horror house where it was used as decoration is one of the newer attractions in the theme park, as it only opened this season.

The current park owner, Matthias Mölter, only took over the park earlier this year and bought the haunted house attraction in springtime, according to inFranken.

"I am unsure whether [the stones] were part of this delivery or already there," Mölter stresses, as "six truckloads" of materials were delivered at the time.

Mölter also claims that he received no complaints during the summer - "one call would have been enough," and the stone or at least the inscription would then have been removed immediately, he suggests.

The operator of the park could be fined for denigrating the memory of the deceased, inFranken reports.

"It took a long time for me to process my husband's death over 21 years ago and now everything is coming back up - and cruelly, too," the 62-year-old widow said.

An investigation into the origins of the other stones in the "graveyard" in order to discern whether or not they are also real is now ongoing.

In the meantime, the inscriptions have been removed, on the instructions of the Würzburg public prosecutor's office.

gravestonegeiselwindtheme parkunterfrankenoffbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

10 strange questions that brought people onto our website

Gold fortune discovered in box of food donated to old folks home

Man on trial over two fully equipped tanks bought for Berlin fashion show

Lonely pensioner flooded with Christmas invites after posting note in supermarket

Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field

Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues

Woman finds seven-centimetre worm in fish fillet bought at German supermarket

Man forgets where he parked car, reunited with it 20 years later
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

What you should know about gift-giving in the German workplace

Should artists be allowed to stalk Germany's most radical far-right politician?
Advertisement

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
  2. 'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
  3. ‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations
  4. 200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police
  5. What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/12
Info and experiences with 'Zwangsversteigerung'
13/12
Ikea return policy
13/12
What is/ are the best gesetzliche Krankenkassen?
12/12
Internet service providers in Berlin
11/12
Pediatricians in Berlin (various districts)
11/12
German housing and mould
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement