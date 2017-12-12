Germany's property boom will keep on going, experts predict

Photo: DPA

The state authority which studies house prices concluded in a report released on Tuesday that the property boom that has seen a dramatic rise in real estate investment over the past two years is set to continue.

The Gutachterausschuss, a state advisory body tasked with examining the real estate market, observed that buyers spent €237.5 billion on property last year, a 25 percent increase over 2014.

Anja Diers, chairwoman of the Gutachterausschuss, said that a trend reversal is "not in sight". Her working group analyzed one million purchase contracts for their research.

Property sales increased primarily in urban regions, partly due to persistently low interest rates and the fact that a housing shortage is driving up purchase and rental prices.