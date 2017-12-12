Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany's property boom will keep on going, experts predict

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
16:44 CET+01:00
propertyinvestmentshousing

Share this article

Germany's property boom will keep on going, experts predict
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
16:44 CET+01:00
The state authority which studies house prices concluded in a report released on Tuesday that the property boom that has seen a dramatic rise in real estate investment over the past two years is set to continue.

The Gutachterausschuss, a state advisory body tasked with examining the real estate market, observed that buyers spent €237.5 billion on property last year, a 25 percent increase over 2014.

Anja Diers, chairwoman of the Gutachterausschuss, said that a trend reversal is "not in sight". Her working group analyzed one million purchase contracts for their research.

Property sales increased primarily in urban regions, partly due to persistently low interest rates and the fact that a housing shortage is driving up purchase and rental prices.

Approximately two thirds of all investments in real estate last year were on residential property, the report found, with the biggest price increase being found in properties bought for the owner's own use. Sales prices for second-hand one- or two-family houses increased by €145 to €1,545 per square metre in comparison with 2014.

The report also revealed stark regional differences in the housing market.

While buyers in Munich had to reckon with prices of €8,500 per square metre, in parts of the poor east German state of Saxony-Anhalt per-metre property costs were as low as €380.

But Diers said she did not believe the dramatic rise in prices showed Germany was trapped in a real estate bubble. Rising prices are only an indicator of a possible bubble, she pointed out. Other factors are increases in speculative buying and people struggling to pay off their mortgages. Diers said that neither of these were evident on the German market.

propertyinvestmentshousing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Number of people living on German streets has jumped by a third: report

Could Frankfurt’s compact 'cube' housing be the student digs of the future?

Germany overtakes UK as top location in Europe for real estate investors: study

Developer who ripped down historic Munich house told to rebuild it brick-by-brick

Rent for student housing across Germany has skyrocketed, survey shows

These are the German cities where rents have been going up the most

Renting in Germany - what you need to know

These are the German cities where you spend the most of your salary on rent
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

What you should know about gift-giving in the German workplace

Should artists be allowed to stalk Germany's most radical far-right politician?
Advertisement

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
  2. 'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
  3. ‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations
  4. 200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police
  5. What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/12
Info and experiences with 'Zwangsversteigerung'
13/12
Ikea return policy
13/12
What is/ are the best gesetzliche Krankenkassen?
12/12
Internet service providers in Berlin
11/12
Pediatricians in Berlin (various districts)
11/12
German housing and mould
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement