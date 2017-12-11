Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Burning of Israeli flags at Berlin demo ‘disgraceful’, says interior minister

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 December 2017
10:26 CET+01:00
israelpalestinedemonstrationberlin

Share this article

Burning of Israeli flags at Berlin demo ‘disgraceful’, says interior minister
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 December 2017
10:26 CET+01:00
Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière has sharply condemned the burning of Israeli flags during anti-Israel protests in Berlin.

The CDU politician told Bild on Monday that Germany is "connected to the state of Israel and all people of Jewish faith in a very particular way".

"We do not accept it when Jews or the State of Israel are insulted in this disgraceful way," he said.

Israeli flags were burned at the Brandenburg Gate on Friday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Ten people were arrested and investigations were launched into the violation of a foreign state’s sovereign signs.

On Sunday evening, an Israeli flag was also burned on the edge of a protest march from Berlin’s Neukölln district to Kreuzberg, which was attended by around 2,500 demonstrators.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters that the government strongly condemned protests in German cities where "hatred" of Israel and Jews was expressed.

"At certain rallies over the weekend, slogans were chanted, Israeli flags were burned and slander against the state of Israel and Jews in general were spread which were shameful," Seibert said.

"One has to be ashamed when hatred of Jews is put on display so openly on the streets of German cities."

Seibert noted that Berlin had a "particular responsibility toward Israel and Jewish people in general" because Nazi Germany slaughtered six million Jews in the Holocaust.

He said that while Germany protected a constitutional right to free speech and assembly, that freedom did not cover incitement of racial hatred or violence.

"It is important that we continue to stand up to all of that," he said.

Last week Trump broke with decades of US foreign policy by recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and announcing that the US embassy would be moved there from Tel Aviv.

The German government said it did not support the decision, saying the "status of Jerusalem can only be negotiated within the framework of a two-state solution", between Israel and the Palestinians.

German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, for his part, said he feared Trump's decision would lead to a "new escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians".

The decision will likely throw "fuel on the fire", he told public broadcaster ARD.

israelpalestinedemonstrationberlin
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police

‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations

11 essential shopping spots in Berlin

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out

Merkel 'does not support' Trump's Jerusalem announcement

Police trainees investigated over rioting and ‘Heil Hitler’ call in Berlin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out

'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000
Advertisement

The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. East German village sells for €140,000
  2. ‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations
  3. Football: Germany to open new national team academy
  4. 200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police
  5. What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/12
Info and experiences with 'Zwangsversteigerung'
11/12
Pediatricians in Berlin (various districts)
11/12
German housing and mould
11/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
11/12
German Capital Gains Tax on Overseas Property
11/12
Freelancers and state pension contributions
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement