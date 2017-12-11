200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police

Police officers at the Charlottenburg Christmas Market in late November. Photo: DPA.

After the police found two bags of bullets in the west end of the capital city on Sunday, a spokesman said the find’s proximity to the Charlottenburg Christmas market is “likely a coincidence.”

Police were alerted on Sunday afternoon after the tenant of a building in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood reported having found ammunition hidden behind some tires in the underground car park, reported Berliner Zeitung.

According to a police spokesman, it is probably coincidental that the 7.65 calibre bullets were discovered close to a Christmas market as initial findings indicate the discovery has nothing to do with a possible terrorist attack.

"To reassure the population," officers searched the surrounding area with a hundred detection dogs after discovering the bullets, but nothing was found.

"Findings of war ammunition are a part of everyday life in Berlin," the police said. A police press release has not been issued with regards to the find.

The discovery comes amid German Christmas market security concerns; last year a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia hijacked a truck and ploughed into crowds at Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

Fears of a repeat attack were raised when a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of a Christmas market in Potsdam earlier this month. The device contained nails, powder, batteries and wire - but police announced shortly afterwards that those responsible for the package were attempting blackmail against DHL delivery company and not terrorism.

Meanwhile police are still investigating who the bullets found on Sunday belong to.