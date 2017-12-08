Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

‘Jamaika-Aus’ voted German Word of the Year for 2017

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 December 2017
11:52 CET+01:00
languagelinguisticsword of the year

Share this article

‘Jamaika-Aus’ voted German Word of the Year for 2017
Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 December 2017
11:52 CET+01:00
The Society for the German Language (GfdS) placed “Jamaica out” at the top of its list of the most important words of the year released on Friday.

The term not only stands for the collapse of talks to form a new government, it is also linguistically interesting, language experts at GfdS said.

This year's list of words that made the cut contain terms that are socially and politically relevant where frequent use of the words is less important, they added.

The word Jamaica took on significant meaning in Germany in 2017 as it was used to refer to the “Jamaica coalition” talks between political parties after the country’s general election in September.

The addition of the word “Aus,” translated in English to “out,” refers to the collapse in coalition talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

In second place on the list is the term “Ehe für alle,” which means “Marriage for all.” In early October Germany celebrated its first gay marriages as same-sex unions became legal after decades of struggle.

Photo: DPA.

But the expression could be misinterpreted because "all" also includes children, said GfdS chairman Peter Schlobinski, explaining that the meaning of the word "marriage" has been broadened.

Nabbing bronze and coming in third place is the term #MeToo. Launched in the autumn, the hashtag was used in a global campaign triggered after accusations of sexual assault were made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

When American actresses such as Alyssa Milano subsequently asked victims of sexual harassment and assault to show solidarity and come forward, the #MeToo hashtag went viral.

Victims wanted to draw attention to the scale of the problem, the GfdS said, explaining that the jury selects terms which hit the year’s “linguistic nerve” and “contribute to contemporary history."

Last year, jurors picked “postfaktisch” (post-factual) as the word of 2016.

In 2015, “Flüchtlinge” (refugees) was chosen as the term that defined the year that saw record numbers of asylum seekers arrive in Germany.

Infographic: Statista

Two years prior to that, as the Statista chart above shows, “GroKo” was named the year’s most significant word - an abbreviation for the term “grand coalition” between the CDU/CSU and the SPD.

Now, four years later, a grand coalition between Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats is a possibility once more with the collapse in Jamaica coalition talks and the start of exploratory negotiations.

First awarded in 1971, the Word of the Year in Germany has been regularly chosen since 1977.

SEE ALSO: German teens pick misspelling of ‘I am’ as coolest word of the year

languagelinguisticsword of the year
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

From cheering to sneezing: a chronology of 'Gesundheit' in the US

Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

German teens pick misspelling of 'I am' as coolest word of the year

Why some foreigners live in Germany without mastering the language

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000

The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees
Advertisement

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany
  2. ‘Locals only’: remote Christmas Market tells outsiders to stay away after surprise influx
  3. No, German pilots aren’t defying their government by refusing to deport asylum seekers
  4. 'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000
  5. How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/12
Cheapest car insurance
08/12
Cheap flights to the U.S. from Germany
08/12
Renting a car parking space / parkplatz
08/12
Jury service duty for foreigners in Germany
08/12
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
08/12
Lasik laser eye surgery
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement