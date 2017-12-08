Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Free trade deal with Brits will minimize harm to EU economy: German economist

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 December 2017
10:00 CET+01:00
brexitfree tradeeconomyukeu

Share this article

Free trade deal with Brits will minimize harm to EU economy: German economist
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 December 2017
10:00 CET+01:00
One of Germany’s leading economists welcomed news on Friday that the EU had reached an initial deal on the terms of Brexit with the UK, but warned that the EU now needed a free trade deal.

“This is very good news,” Clemens Fuest, President of the Munich-based ifo Institute said in response to news that the British government and Brussels had agreed on the shape of Brexit and could now move on to discussing a trade deal.

“Now the EU needs to strive for a comprehensive free trade deal with Great Britain so that the harm to economies on all sides is minimized,” he stated.

On Friday, the European Commission confirmed that a breakthrough had been reached with Britain over the terms of Brexit, with consensus reached on the border between southern and northern Ireland, citizens’ rights and the UK’s “divorce bill.”

Fuest urged the parties to now reach a trade deal that would “cut the incurred costs by half.”

The economist, who is an advisor to the German finance ministry, said that a free trade deal could cut the yearly losses incurred by the EU through Brexit to €27 billion, while it would lead to the UK being in roughly the same financial situation as it is now.

Citing a report published by the ifo Institute in November, Fuest warned that not reaching a free trade deal would leave the UK €16 billion worse off each year while the EU would lose €44 billion a year.

“Brexit knows only losers,” he said.

brexitfree tradeeconomyukeu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

SPD leader Schulz calls for 'United States of Europe' by 2025

Brexit has sapped demand for German cars, auto industry confirms

EU needs to project its power in Trump era in order to survive, says German Foreign Minister

Schulz says EU allies urged him to join Merkel government and push for reforms

Germans fear for future of döner kebab after EU objects to change in rules

Food producers in Germany take note: EU rules set to tighten from 2018

Germany's political uncertainty rattles markets
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000

The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees
Advertisement

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany
  2. ‘Locals only’: remote Christmas Market tells outsiders to stay away after surprise influx
  3. No, German pilots aren’t defying their government by refusing to deport asylum seekers
  4. 'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000
  5. Brexit has sapped demand for German cars, auto industry confirms
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/12
Cheapest car insurance
08/12
Cheap flights to the U.S. from Germany
08/12
Renting a car parking space / parkplatz
08/12
Jury service duty for foreigners in Germany
08/12
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
08/12
Lasik laser eye surgery
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement