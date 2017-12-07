Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out

Hamburg Reeperbahn. Photo: DPA

Who says Germans don't know how to have fun? In a recent study by HostelWorld, Hamburg has been voted the top city in the world for a night out, with Berlin coming in at a close third.

'Hamburg is the place for party people', according to the online booking platform, HostelWorld.

Germany's 'second city' is supposedly the best place to go for a night out, beating New York, Paris and London by quite a way.

4,000 people from 41 major cities all over the world took part in the survey which analysed how residents feel about the nightlife in their city.

Each location was rated based on five categories - quality of nightlife, openness and friendliness of the locals, how safe people feel, how easy it is to get around, and cost.

The choice of Hamburg as the top city for a night out may come as a surprise to some, but Germany's 'second city' gained top marks for openness and friendliness, and ease of getting around due to its compact centre with convenient public transport services.

“People from my city are welcoming to tourists,” one Hamburg resident told HostelWorld, “it’s easy to meet new people in my city on a night out.”

Hamburg also scored highly for safety and quality of nightlife, while still being considered pretty affordable.

According to locals, the city has loads to offer when it comes to a night out. For anyone looking to get their clubbing fix in the city, HostelWorld recommends Baalsaal, with its huge sound system, or the dance music heavyweight, HALO.

A post shared by HALO Hamburg (@halohamburg) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

If you're a pubber not a clubber, Hamburg has lots on offer for you too, as the city has a huge number of bars along the Reeperbahn (Hamburg's red light district). Hostelworld also suggests Molly Malone - an Irish pub located in St. Pauli; Hans-Albers-Eck, the most quintessentially 'Hamburgian' bar you'll ever find; and 3Freunde which serves great cocktails.

Surprisingly, Hamburg beat Berlin for the top spot.

Overall, the German capital came in third, scoring highly for cost, transport and quality of nightlife, but lower on safety and friendliness.

A lot of the best bars and clubs in Berlin are notorious for their unfathomable door policies, so this low score on friendliness should come as no surprise to anyone who's been turned away by a bouncer for seemingly no reason.

But the city certainly deserves its spot in the top three as beers and club entry aren't likely to break the bank and there is always a good night on somewhere.

Berlin is also home to one of the most famous clubs in the world, Berghain, which is a must-see (if you can get in). If not, there are plenty of other techno havens such as //about blank and Tresor, as well as some fabulous gay clubs like SchwuZ, and far too many great bars to list.

The Danish capital, Copenhagen, gave the two German cities a run for their money, coming joint second with Hamburg in the 'quality of nightlife' category, joint second with Berlin for transport and beating both in the safety category.

Copenhagen was ranked in second place overall and just missed out on the top spot as residents felt the nightlife is great but just too expensive - the cost of an alcoholic beverage in Denmark is 138% of the European average.

New York was surprisingly far down in the rankings, only just making it into the top 10 and London didn't even reach the top 20. The English capital came in 26th place as locals felt it was far too expensive.