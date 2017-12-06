Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Jobcentre concedes that people on welfare can beg… up to a point

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 December 2017
11:11 CET+01:00
beggingwelfaredortmund

Share this article

Jobcentre concedes that people on welfare can beg… up to a point
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 December 2017
11:11 CET+01:00
The Jobcentre in Dortmund decided to cut a man’s welfare payments in August when his case worker spotted him begging. But they have now said he can keep begging, as long as he doesn’t make too much money.

The Job Centre, which handles welfare payments as well as helping recipients reenter the job market, decided that the man was allowed to earn up to €204.50 per month by begging, the man’s lawyer announced on Tuesday.

Initially the government agency cut the man’s payments after an employee recognized him as he was begging in the Dortmund city centre. The agency then cut his welfare payment from €409 a month down to €270 after making an estimate of his monthly earnings through begging.

But now the man will be allowed to earn up to half of his “Hartz-IV” welfare payment through begging without having to inform the Jobcentre about it. But if he earns above the amount of €204.50 he will then have to report it to the employment office.

A spokeswoman for the Jobcentre said on Tuesday that they would decide on a case-by-case basis what to do with the rest of the money if the man earned more than this.

The agency expects this agreement to provide a blueprint to employees across Germany when they are confronted with the extremely rares instances of people on welfare payments also begging.

“From our point of view this is a good ruling,” said the man’s lawyer, Juliane Meuter.

beggingwelfaredortmund
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"

Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor

Prosecutors seek 28 counts of attempted murder against Dortmund bus bomber

North German state weighs up introducing unconditional basic income

Police save ducklings from busy Autobahn using officer's hat

Police arrest man for 'bombing Borussia Dortmund bus for money'

Gun-toting rapper causes major police op in Dortmund day after bus attack

Merkel criticizes Berlin and NRW for anti-terror failings
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
Advertisement

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Celebrating Nikolaus before Christmas
  2. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  3. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  4. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
  5. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
06/12
Vodka shops in Munich
06/12
Steuerberater fees more than my tax refund
06/12
Wondering what to do with dog waste from my pets
06/12
How to bring ashes of deceased from Germany to UK
06/12
Advice on choosing a secondary school for your child
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement