Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police raid left-wing scene in 8 states over Hamburg G20 violence

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 December 2017
09:52 CET+01:00
g20hamburgriotsraidspolice

Share this article

Police raid left-wing scene in 8 states over Hamburg G20 violence
A man throwing a bicycle in the direction of police water cannons in July in Hamburg. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 December 2017
09:52 CET+01:00
The G20 in Hamburg was marked by violent clashes between demonstrators and police in several parts of the city. On Tuesday morning police raided properties across the country as part of their investigation into the rioting.
Five months after the riots at the G20 summit in Hamburg, police have raided properties in eight German states, Hamburg authorities announced on Tuesday. The operation, run by the special commission "Black Block", has been under way since the early morning.
 
A police spokesman said that the aim was to secure further evidence in connection with violence at the summit. A double-digit number of apartments associated with the left-wing scene have been searched in states including Hamburg, Berlin, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia.
 
The searches were carried out in connection with investigations into riots during a police operation in the Hamburg district of Bahrenfeld on the fringes of the G20 summit.
 
At that time, federal police officers took action against about 200 demonstrators because, according to their own statements, they were attacked with stones and bottles, among other things. The media has reported, however, based on video evidence that the police were only attacked with three projectiles.
 
The spokesman went on to say that the left-wing cultural centre "Rote Flora" in Hamburg was not searched during Tuesday's raids. After riots on July 7th in the Schanzenviertel, the Rote Flora's organizers were accused of involvement in the violence. 
 
Rioting began in Hamburg on Friday July 6th - the day before the G20 started - and continued until the Sunday. Black bloc protesters burned cars and smashed in the windows of shops in several parts of the city, causing an estimated several million euros worth of damage.

Police won initial sympathy after 500 officers were injured in clashes with masked protesters. But subsequently at least 35 investigations were launched into alleged crimes by officers against demonstrators, most of which were assaults.

g20hamburgriotsraidspolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Berlin police search lake for 16 stolen Holocaust memorial stones

How to walk round Hamburg's best spots without paying for a guide

Parents fail in compensation claim against police who didn't find daughter after crash

Greek police to help German airports catch migrants with fake papers

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

You can’t always get what you want: police raid Hamburg officials over Rolling Stones gig

Hamburg set to get extra public holiday, but parties can’t agree on which one

Illegal download portal shut down after authorities conduct nationwide raids
Advertisement

Recent highlights

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

Everything you need to know about preparing for Christmas like a German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  2. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  3. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
  4. 2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria
  5. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/12
Looking for snowboarding or ski buddy!
05/12
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
05/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
05/12
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
05/12
Moving to Mannheim area and looking for schools
05/12
Living in Germany, working in Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement