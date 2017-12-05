Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Mass brawl at Munich central station as rival football fans clash

5 December 2017
14:50 CET+01:00
Police at Munich central station. File Photo: DPA
5 December 2017
14:50 CET+01:00
German police broke up a mass brawl after around 60 supporters of Bayern Munich and rivals Paris Saint-Germain clashed at Munich's main railway station ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match.

One French fan had to be treated for a head injury after the brawl broke out late on Monday night and supporters wearing masks had to be separated by police with batons.

Around 30 PSG fans were questioned by Munich police, while three Bayern fans were found to be carrying weapons and were arrested on assault charges.

Around 4,000 PSG fans are expected at the match which was already flagged up by authorities as at risk of violence.

Both clubs are through to the last 16 and will meet at Munich's Allianz Arena with Bayern needing to win at least 4-0 in order to finish as group winners after losing 3-0 in Paris last September.

