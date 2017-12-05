Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn

The bus under the bridge in Berlin on Monday. Photo: Berlin Fire Department / DPA.

The operator of the long-distance coach unintentionally turned his vehicle into a convertible on Monday evening after attempting to drive under a bridge which was too low.

There were no passengers on board when the incident occurred in the Berlin district of Spandau.

For the emergency services, this isn’t the first time something of this nature has taken place at the location.

"Someone often gets stuck here," said a spokesman from the fire department in Berlin, adding that now and then operations take place when trucks and other high vehicles end up stuck at the bridge.

But this isn’t the first time Flixbus - a company with the most extensive bus network in Europe - has made headlines in Germany over an unusual accident.

In September, two people were seriously injured when a Flixbus crashed into a car on the Autobahn in eastern Germany. Police took the driver’s blood sample and confiscated his driving licence under the suspicion that he was “unfit to drive” and under the influence of medication.

Last year in August, the driver of a Flixbus travelling to Berlin from Mönchengladbach caused uproar when he forced his passengers into a six-hour detour. What should have been an eight-hour ride turned into a 14-hour odyssey and tour of North Rhine-Westphalia after the driver had used the wrong bus.