Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 December 2017
10:15 CET+01:00
flixbusbusaccidentbridgetransportation

Share this article

Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
The bus under the bridge in Berlin on Monday. Photo: Berlin Fire Department / DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 December 2017
10:15 CET+01:00
The operator of the long-distance coach unintentionally turned his vehicle into a convertible on Monday evening after attempting to drive under a bridge which was too low.

There were no passengers on board when the incident occurred in the Berlin district of Spandau.

For the emergency services, this isn’t the first time something of this nature has taken place at the location.

"Someone often gets stuck here," said a spokesman from the fire department in Berlin, adding that now and then operations take place when trucks and other high vehicles end up stuck at the bridge.

But this isn’t the first time Flixbus - a company with the most extensive bus network in Europe - has made headlines in Germany over an unusual accident.

In September, two people were seriously injured when a Flixbus crashed into a car on the Autobahn in eastern Germany. Police took the driver’s blood sample and confiscated his driving licence under the suspicion that he was “unfit to drive” and under the influence of medication.

Last year in August, the driver of a Flixbus travelling to Berlin from Mönchengladbach caused uproar when he forced his passengers into a six-hour detour. What should have been an eight-hour ride turned into a 14-hour odyssey and tour of North Rhine-Westphalia after the driver had used the wrong bus.

flixbusbusaccidentbridgetransportation
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Nearly 50 injured in train crash close to Düsseldorf: fire dept

Tourist severely injured in Munich tram accident

Two die in accident at gravel pit in western Germany

Domestic flights up to four times more expensive after Air Berlin bankruptcy

Suspect accused of bomb attack on Dortmund football team bus faces trial in December

Self-driving bus to shuttle commuters around idyllic Bavarian town

15 injured after 4 buses collide in Hamburg

Boy’s leg partially cut off in accident on summer toboggan run in NRW
Advertisement

Recent highlights

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

Everything you need to know about preparing for Christmas like a German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  2. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  3. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
  4. 2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria
  5. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/12
Looking for snowboarding or ski buddy!
05/12
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
05/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
05/12
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
05/12
Moving to Mannheim area and looking for schools
05/12
Living in Germany, working in Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement