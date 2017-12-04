Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 December 2017
08:42 CET+01:00
potsdamchristmas marketblackmaildhl

Share this article

Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
A DHL employee in Hamburg. Photo: DPA.
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 December 2017
08:42 CET+01:00
Those responsible for a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of the Christmas market in Potsdam were attempting blackmail, not terrorism, German authorities said on Sunday. Police now advise those accepting packages during the holiday season to be cautious.

"It was not an act of terror but a common crime," said Heinrich Juncker, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation.

The device, discovered late Friday at a pharmacy just off the market in central Potsdam, a picturesque city near Berlin, revived fears of a repeat of last year's deadly terror attack at a Christmas market in the German capital.

According to authorities, the device found Friday was part of an attempt to extort millions of euros from German delivery service DHL.

READ ALSO: German police: 'Unlikely' that Christmas market was target of bomb scare

In a letter addressed to DHL, the blackmailers demanded "a sum amounting to several million euros" and threatened to send other parcel bombs - in the middle of the Christmas period - if they were not satisfied, said Brandenburg interior minister Karl-Heinz Schröter.

Police now advise people to be cautious when accepting parcels with unknown senders particularly during the pre-Christmas period. A police spokesperson told the German Press Agency (DPA) on Monday night that "if people feel suspicious, the police should definitely be called.”

This applies, for example, if the sender cannot be clearly identified or is completely absent. Police advise to refrain from opening suspicious packages.

Local authorities had said the cylindrical canister was filled with nails, powder, batteries and wires - as well as a powerful firework of a type not allowed in Germany - but there was no sign of a detonator.

However upon closer examination, police on Sunday said the device could have gone off.

"It had the ability to function" and could have caused "very serious injuries and killed people," Schröter said.

A pharmacist sounded the alert after finding a canister with wires inside the package. The pharmacist heard a "whistling" sound when opening it, which investigators believe means the explosive did not work as planned - although it was programmed to explode.

Police said this incident may be connected to one that occurred last month in the same Brandenburg region.

In that case, a parcel bomb was also sent to a local company but just caught fire when opened.

Authorities now think the suspects are from the Berlin region.

"The blackmailers warned they would continue to send parcel bombs if DHL does not pay," said local police chief Hans-Jürgen Morke, calling on Germans to remain vigilant.

SEE ALSO: Potsdam police disarm explosive device found at Christmas market

potsdamchristmas marketblackmaildhl
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

German police: 'Unlikely' that Christmas market was target of bomb scare

Potsdam police disarm explosive device found at Christmas market

Man demanded €900,000 from Schumacher family by threatening children's lives

German post service tests out new deliveries by 'cargo bike'

Here's what Germans say all Christmas markets must have

Mail service stops some deliveries to 'risky' Berlin area

Couple plant bomb at Lidl to earn place in the Spanish sun

Trial starts of Berlin man accused of 2 child murders
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century
Advertisement

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

Everything you need to know about preparing for Christmas like a German

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  2. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  3. German police: 'Unlikely' that Christmas market was target of bomb scare
  4. AfD elects leader duo amid pro-refugee protests
  5. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/12
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
05/12
Moving to Mannheim area and looking for schools
05/12
Living in Germany, working in Switzerland
04/12
Funniest German Music Videos
04/12
Remove German dubbing from American TV shows
04/12
Anlage Unterhalt - if you support parents/spouse
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement