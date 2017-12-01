5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Photo: DPA

Christmas is nearly here! But until the big day finally comes, here's what's on offer around Germany this festive month.

1. Stollen festival, Dresden (December 9th)

Bakers creating the giant Stollen before Stollenfest 2015. Photo: DPA

In addition to having the oldest Christmas market in Germany, Dresden also plays host to the annual 'Stollenfest', dedicated to Germany's favourite fruitcake.

To celebrate Stollen in all its glory, there is a Stollen Mädchen (Stollen girl) and even a procession for the star of the show, the giant Stollen which is baked every year.

Sadly the giant Stollen is no longer baked in one piece but instead is crafted from more than 200 individual Stollen trays by master bakers according to the traditional Dresden recipe.

For the Stollenfest's 20th anniversary almost 3 million raisins were baked into the giant fruitcake.

The festival began in 1994 and this year, just like all 23 years before, takes place on the Saturday before the second Sunday of Advent.