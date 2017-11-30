Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Berlin police search lake for 16 stolen Holocaust memorial stones

30 November 2017
Berlin police search lake for 16 stolen Holocaust memorial stones
30 November 2017
Divers searched a lake in Berlin on Wednesday, but were unable to find any of the 16 stolen memorial placards for murdered Nazi victims.

A search for 16 stolen Stolpersteine in Berlin continues, after police on Wednesday reported they were unable to locate any through a search with divers in a local lake.

Two divers searched the grounds of a small lake near Berlin’s Neukölln neighborhood, where the memorial 'stones' for Nazi victims were taken from 13 different locations in November. Now police say they are hoping for local residents to come forward with additional information.

Seven of the stones have disappeared from the Hufeisensiedlung, police reported, an area known for its subsidized housing and fire attacks allegedly committed by right-wing extremists. 

A ceremony is nevertheless to take place on December 4th with Neukölln’s mayor, Franziska Giffey, after which all of the missing stones will be replaced, reported the Berliner Zeitung on Wednesday. This is possible due to a donation of over €10,000 which the district office has received.

The shiny stones embedded in the ground pay tribute to victims, mostly Jews, who were deported to and murdered at concentration camps. They are usually placed in front of the victim’s last known place of residence.

The creator of the Stolpersteine, Gunter Demnig, has reported that worldwide 600 out of 63,000 total stones have been taken.

 
