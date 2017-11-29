Two die in accident at gravel pit in western Germany

Rescue work at the gravel pit in Münsterland. Photo: DPA

Medics confirmed the deaths of two men at a gravel pit in Münsterland on Tuesday evening after they were trapped under a collapsed gravel mound.

The body of a 42-year-old Dutch man was pulled out of the gravel late on Tuesday evening.

A colleague of his who was also buried under the gravel could not be recovered from the gravel. A medic managed to reach him during the night but could only confirm his death, a spokesman for the for services said.

Fire brigade and technical relief workers continued their efforts to recover the body on Wednesday morning. The spokesman said that this was dangerous, as gravel would keep dropping.

A total of four workers had been buried in Isselburg-Anholt by falling gravel. They were working in the area of a backfilled gravel mountain, when some of the stones started to slip for an unknown reason. The two other workers were slightly injured, according to police. They were taken to hospital by the rescue workers.