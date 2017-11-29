Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlin police seize radioactive playing cards used in gambling scam

Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
29 November 2017
17:24 CET+01:00
berlinradioactivegambling

Share this article

Berlin police seize radioactive playing cards used in gambling scam
Photo: DPA
Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
29 November 2017
17:24 CET+01:00
Police revealed on Tuesday that just under two weeks ago they uncovered a series of playing cards tainted with radioactive material in Berlin's Marzahn-Hellersdorf district after a year-long search.

Investigations began a year ago when radioactive material was detected at a waste treatment centre in Rüdersdorf during a routine inspection, reports Spiegel Online

Upon further investigation, the source of the radioactivity turned out to be punched out sections of playing cards in one of the centre's trucks.

The police deduced that the cards had been used as part of an illegal card game con, where some cards are marked with radiation, only detectable to the one player with a reader strapped to their body who can use the readings to cheat.

On November 16th, the state office of investigation, alongside employees of the radiation monitoring centre and the department of health protection, searched the home and property of a 41-year-old woman, believed to be linked to the scam.

Police had deduced the origin of the cards by tracking the disposal truck's route before it reached the treatment centre, eventually being led to the 41-year-old restaurant owner's home in Marzahn-Hellersdorf.

In addition to the woman's home, investigators searched her restaurant, and a karaoke bar and club, recovering 13 cards marked with a radioactive substance in the process.

This substance turned out to be Iodine 125, commonly used in medicine, which had been put on the cards in small amounts, undetectable from any more than half a metre away.

According to the police report, the amount of Iodine 125 was not enough to be dangerous unless handled directly, although it still posed a health risk as the amount of radiation it gives out is eight times the legal limit.

The 41-year-old is being investigated for releasing ionising radiation which could result in a fine or even a prison term of up to five years. It is so far unclear who her accomplices were in the gambling trick.

berlinradioactivegambling
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rundown state of Berlin’s U-Bahn lines has hit ‘crisis point’

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

Several injured after family home collapses in west of Berlin

Poland to take more active role in caring for homeless on Berlin’s streets

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist

Why are so many Danish people drawn to Berlin?

The Local Germany is hosting our first ever meet-and-greet in Berlin

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Germany's top 10 most surreal sites to visit
Advertisement

5 things to know about retirement in Germany

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

Everything you need to know about having a pet in Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Germany's top 10 most surreal sites to visit
  3. 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court
  4. Rundown state of Berlin’s U-Bahn lines has hit ‘crisis point’
  5. Drunk driver 'deliberately' crashes car into revellers at Cuxhaven nightclub
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/11
Extreme paragliding, BASE jumping, wingsuit flying
29/11
Legalities on a shortfall in the cash register
29/11
Costs of seeing a doctor without health insurance
29/11
Legal insurance
29/11
Solar energy shops in Munich
29/11
Planning for your funeral as an expat in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement