Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

From cheering to sneezing: a chronology of 'Gesundheit' in the US

Rachel Stern
news@thelocal.de
@rthejournalist
29 November 2017
09:41 CET+01:00
uslanguagelearning german

Share this article

From cheering to sneezing: a chronology of 'Gesundheit' in the US
Photo: DPA
Rachel Stern
news@thelocal.de
@rthejournalist
29 November 2017
09:41 CET+01:00
In many parts of the United States people still use a German word when you sneeze. Gesundheit's popularity is linked to one of Germany's most famous exports - but it almost died out of use in the 1940s.

For some Germans, it might come as a surprise when they sneeze in the 'States. Instead of their God-fearing American counterparts issuing a “Bless you”, they might simply say “Gesundheit” (health).

Why Gesundheit and not an equivalent word for health from a closer country, say “Salud” in Spanish?

The origins of Gesundheit's usage in the US can be traced back to the waves of German immigration in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the Midwestern States.

Back then, the word was actually used as a toast or to give gratitude. One short article in the Jamestown (then Dakota territory) Weekly Alert of 1895 titled “Gesundheit!” gives thanks for “A fine fat dear weighing 170 pounds (77 kg)” which the newspaper received as a gift.

It was also commonly used as a toast, and featured in several advertisements for beer. An ad in the Kansas City Journal from the Ferd Heim Brewing Company in 1898 features a girl in pigtails on the back of a goat, animatedly raising a glass of beer. The caption below simply states “Gesundheit!”

Another ad from the Indianapolis (Indiana) Daily Journal in 1896 says that “Gesundheit means health. It is not found in impure water, but in the pure invigorating brews of the Home Brewing Company.”

Or in a more literary context, an 1892 poem from the St. Paul Daily Globe showcases Gesundheit as a salute:

Nor you, ye proud, impute to these the fault,

If memory o'er their tomb no trophies raise,

When thro' the long-drawn glass and cool beer vault

The word “Gesundheit!” swells the toast of praise.

But the popularity of Gesundheit in the US began to die down when anti-German sentiment swelled before World War II. This shows in an article from the Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) Telegraph which describes how Gesundheit was verboten through a full ban at one social organisation, with a preference for a more English greeting.

“Everything with the enemy's taint - even his language - is barred at the Art Club, as the first step to banning German from club circles,” the newspaper states, pointing out that languages from Germany's allies at the time, such as Turkish, Bulgarian and Czech, were also completely forbidden.

Yet the word remained a salute until shortly before World War II, with the Merriam Webster Dictionary even defining it as “Gesundheit n. {G.} (To your) health; - a salutation as when drinking.”

But by 1949, the meaning was steering away from a salutation to also mean “Gesundheit n. {G.} (To your) health; - a salutation as when drinking, or after a sneeze.” And by 1963, the definition had evolved from a noun to a mere interjection, with the word for the first time being “Americanized” and written in lower rather than upper case letters. gesundheit interj {G, lit, health} - used to wish good health esp. to one who has just sneezed.

That explains why it's still a common phrase to hear in the Midwest, and as far out West as California.

“I would say it because my parents do, but I never thought about it until recently,” says Californian Lisa, 33, who never consciously considered the meaning of the word until taking a first trip to Germany last year.

For others the origins of Gesundheit are more obvious.

“I think I knew it, but in Michigan basically everyone is part German,” says Emily, a Berlin-based expat from Detroit. “My grandma in Southern Illinois used that and other German words, but as a kid I thought they were just made up.”

uslanguagelearning german
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations

Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

German teens pick misspelling of 'I am' as coolest word of the year

'Alter Schwede!': the surprising role of old Swedes in the German language

10 really goofy German translations of famous movie titles

Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Germany's top 10 most surreal sites to visit
Advertisement

5 things to know about retirement in Germany

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

Everything you need to know about having a pet in Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Germany's top 10 most surreal sites to visit
  3. 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court
  4. Rundown state of Berlin's U-Bahn lines has hit ‘crisis point'
  5. Drunk driver 'deliberately' crashes car into revellers at Cuxhaven nightclub
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/11
Extreme paragliding, BASE jumping, wingsuit flying
29/11
Legalities on a shortfall in the cash register
29/11
Costs of seeing a doctor without health insurance
29/11
Legal insurance
29/11
Solar energy shops in Munich
29/11
Planning for your funeral as an expat in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement